Flyana Boss’ Folayan Announces Pregnancy In Iconic TikTok Debuting New Their Boppy New Single

While I’m all for a sweet n humble pregnancy announcement, there is something to be said about the dramatics of a surprise reveal and TikTok rap duo Flyana Boss definitely capitalised on that when revealing one-half of their team, Folayan Kunerede, is pregnant.

For those not across the rappers’ internet fame, the pair — comprised of besties Folayan and Bobbi LaNea — took TikTok by storm in 2023 when they yeeted their way through a bunch of different locations in promotion of their (at the time) new single, “You Wish”.

We’re talking full-pelt sprinting through supermarkets and Disneyland in the hopes of going viral. Spoiler alert: it worked.

Flyana Boss has since amassed more than 44 million likes across their videos, and, at the time of writing, has over 1.3 million followers on TikTok.

So, it’s no surprise that their fans are going gangbusters over their latest video, which not only debuted their new song “Hot Butter Summertime”, but the fact that Folayan is expecting her first child.

The 21-second clip kicked off with Bobbi dancing in a T-shirt spray painted with the song’s title. Underneath, she sported a beach ball that gave the illusion of a pregnant stomach.

It was then that she jumped out of the way to reveal a pregnant Folayan who rapped along to the lyrics — and I gotta say, “Hot Butter Summertime” is a BOP.

In the comment section, Flyana Boss fans agreed that the song slaps. However, it certainly wasn’t the main topic of conversation.

“Congratulations! What an adorable announcement!” one follower wrote in response to the pregnancy announcement, while another expressed that the “baby gonna have the coolest mom ever”.

Another penned: “We love to see a third member [of the group] debuting already.”

While there aren’t any further details about Folayan’s pregnancy ATM, imma bet it’ll be in Flyana Boss’ now-iconic style. We love to see it!