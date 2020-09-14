Breakfast is often referred to as the most important meal of the day, and while I don’t necessarily agree, I do think it’s a fun opportunity to try whatever wild trend I’ve seen on TikTok. The latest victim of my obsession with viral breakfast trends: eggs.

More specifically, egg yolks that are wrapped in a tiny, little burrito of egg white.

On account of the fact that I am on a lifelong journey to become the next Martha Stewart, I spend a *lot* of time on the cooking side of TikTok, which is where I found @sunnycusine and this adorable egg, which brings a whole new meaning to the term ‘breakfast burrito.’

I know, I know, it’s a lot of effort for an egg that’ll taste pretty similar to a regular ol’ fried egg. But sometimes you just need a little razzle dazzle to spice up your breakfast.

And who’s to say you have to stop at just a yolk in your egg-ritto? You could add some spices, maybe some cheese, the possibilities are endless.

It’s been a dull year, so I think we all deserve a little egg burrito, as a treat. Go on, spice up your breakfast. You deserve it.