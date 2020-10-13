The latest nugget of chaos released at the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) probe is that disgraced former state MP Darryl Maguire – the guy who was just revealed to be in a secret relationship with Premier Gladys Berejiklian and who may or may not have divulged details of his corruption to her over the phone – conveniently lost his phones (plural) and iPad in some kind of tractor accident.

Ah, shucks.

Obviously, if there were hypothetically anything incriminating on those devices, losing them would be super convenient for Maguire and Berejiklian.

But according to the testimony of those close to the matter, fate follows its course regardless of what political scandals are happening at the time.

Maggie Wang, who ran an immigration service which Maguire was a silent director of, told ICAC that she deleted some messages between her and Maguire after he asked her to. Afterwards, Maguire’s mobile phones went splat.

“He said something like, ‘There’s been an unfortunate accident where my phones and iPad have been run over by a tractor’,” she told the commission.

Yes, how unfortunate.

hate it when i accidentally run over all of my phones and ipad with a tractor pic.twitter.com/cnkwP84K0G — chandi (@chandibates) October 13, 2020

yeah mate sorry left all four of me phones and an iPad out in the paddock and ran em over a few times with a tractor by accident pic.twitter.com/vsJD7EYq9Y — Jack Donohue (@jckdnh) October 13, 2020

Poor Daryl Maguire. The memes basically wrote themselves.

tfw you hear the unmistakeable crunch of an iPad and iPhone under the wheels of your tractor pic.twitter.com/N0OGUh9ggq — henno (@jrhennessy) October 13, 2020

Could happen to anyone pic.twitter.com/QJcg2I37Ol — Liam Clarkson (@LiamJClarkson) October 13, 2020

Just catching up that ICAC was told today that @GladysB BF said his ipad and iphone were destroyed in an "unfortunate accident with a tractor" code, a colleague believed, to explain he had destroyed them. pic.twitter.com/ARuk9bslgX — Samantha Maiden (@samanthamaiden) October 13, 2020

READ MORE Every Shitty Non-Answer Gladys Berejiklian Gave When Asked About Her Secret Relationship Today

It’s an honest mistake, destroying multiple electronic devices in agricultural machinery. Happens to the best of us.

Who among us hasn’t had an unfortunate tractor accident with their phone & iPad as they were about to appear in front of ICAC? #auspol https://t.co/7xk34O53LF — Denise Shrivell – North Sydney for an Independent (@deniseshrivell) October 13, 2020

I know whenever I want to take the tractor out for a spin the first thing I do is make sure I’ve got my iPad with me. — John Birmingham (@JohnBirmingham) October 13, 2020

Just to be clear, accidents do happen. There’s nothing to suggest Maguire losing his phones (plural) and iPad in a freak tractor accident (in which he apparently wasn’t injured) isn’t true.

It’s just funny, and people like to make memes about funny things.