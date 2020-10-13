The latest nugget of chaos released at the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) probe is that disgraced former state MP Darryl Maguire – the guy who was just revealed to be in a secret relationship with Premier Gladys Berejiklian and who may or may not have divulged details of his corruption to her over the phone – conveniently lost his phones (plural) and iPad in some kind of tractor accident.

Ah, shucks.

Obviously, if there were hypothetically anything incriminating on those devices, losing them would be super convenient for Maguire and Berejiklian.

But according to the testimony of those close to the matter, fate follows its course regardless of what political scandals are happening at the time.

Maggie Wang, who ran an immigration service which Maguire was a silent director of, told ICAC that she deleted some messages between her and Maguire after he asked her to. Afterwards, Maguire’s mobile phones went splat.

“He said something like, ‘There’s been an unfortunate accident where my phones and iPad have been run over by a tractor’,” she told the commission.

Yes, how unfortunate.

Poor Daryl Maguire. The memes basically wrote themselves.

It’s an honest mistake, destroying multiple electronic devices in agricultural machinery. Happens to the best of us.

Just to be clear, accidents do happen. There’s nothing to suggest Maguire losing his phones (plural) and iPad in a freak tractor accident (in which he apparently wasn’t injured) isn’t true.

It’s just funny, and people like to make memes about funny things.