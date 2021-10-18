Some legend on TikTok made Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews out of fairy bread, and can you tell we’ve been in the longest lockdown in the world?

Casey Gothard, a self confessed lactose intolerant and artist, shared her masterful creation on TikTok today and the vid has already amassed 87.2K views.

In the TikTok, Gothard lip syncs to a scene from Parks & Recreation when Ben gets obsessed with claymation.

“Depressed, I’m the furthest thing from depressed. I mean look at what I’ve accomplished,” she says in the video.

A quick peep at the comments and you can see people are absolutely losing their shit over the Gothard’s incredible creation.

“I literally choked on my drink,” one person wrote.

I also loved the hyper-local jokes about the fairy bread creation being “worthy of the NGV” and being the “next Archibald winner”.

Somebody even tagged The Guardian and asked the publication to write a story about it. But I guess Casey got the fifth best option instead… us.

It’s not the first time people have made a stunning creation inspired by the Premier.

Last year, someone turned the Mash’d N Kutcher ‘Get On The Beers’ remix into a full-blown Chrissy lights show. They even went to the effort of making the lyrics flash across the front of the house.

Then for New Year’s Eve, one family had a Daniel Andrews themed party where they all stood in front of that famous purple press conference background, that we all grew way too accustomed to last year.

As much as Daniel Andrews has been great content throughout the pandemic, it will be nice to finally be out of lockdown and not have to worry about his COVID press conferences again.