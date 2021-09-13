Aussie comedian Dan Ilic has done it again with his iconic spoofs, this time recreating NSW and Victoria’s 11am daily pressers – and honestly, someone give this man an Oscar.

In a video satirising Premiers during daily COVID-19 updates (which Premiers? I don’t know, because it’s the perfect blend of all of them), Dan Ilic goes through all the updates and info re: lockdown.

Dan starts off the press conference slandering Arctic Monkey’s ‘Do I Wanna Know?’, before listing new cases episodes of TV shows watched overnight.

“As of 8pm last night we have seen three new episodes of Ted Lasso, and two new episodes of What We Do In The Shadows. Those episode had already existed in the community and we are just catching up to them now, but what we want is to be able to see more of those episodes, sooner.

“We realise there is a limit to how many streaming services people can sign up for. But as a little treat, there will be more episodes of Succession, for those who persist longer than the two week trial that Binge is offering currently. So that’s something to look forward to, for everyone that’s on Binge.”

The scripting of the rest of the video is honestly 10/10, very iconique and relatable. But, my favourite part is the acting.

The tone, the inflection, the hand gestures, the little high-note at the end of every sentence – this is a man who has genuinely studied his subjects!! Truly felt like I was watching NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian or Victorian Premier Dan Andrews live. 10/10, give this man all the awards!

Dan Ilic even gave us a little number graph like we usually get from NSW Health. We love to see it.

People on Twitter are frothing the parody because it’s so flawless.

Brilliant, best Presser to date, thanks Dan ???????????? https://t.co/jCBdwxCWbN — Emergency&BushfireKits (@EmergencyBK) September 13, 2021

Okay, I'm sorry, but the Gödel reference in here suggesting his theories had gaps (or more aptly were 'incomplete') is one of the nerdiest and most obscure fucking gags I've ever encountered and well… bravo. Bra-fucking-vo. https://t.co/FvoVKLkkg0 — Nathan Cocks ???????? (@ElPrezAU) September 13, 2021

Why is there air? Good question and thanks for asking @danilic ???????????? https://t.co/j0YYiknMgn — Lisa Main????????‍???? (@themainlisa) September 13, 2021

My mum especially loved the spinach and tuna health advice https://t.co/EKmXGoLtTO — Prof Hilary Bambrick ???? (@hilarybambrick) September 13, 2021

Some even sent in their own question for the next presser, if there will be one.

Thank you Minister. Question for tomorrow: in the context of extreme lockdown-induced boredom, and NSW pressers moving to an as-needed basis, is it acceptable to watch other states’ press conferences just for that hit of authority? — MediumOrangeDrink (@DrinkMedium) September 13, 2021

Thanks Dan, appreciate the Presser & attempt to answer some questions…

Will there be an escalation of responses beyond ‘shut up’ if loud & late music is played in the Unit complex again? — Emergency&BushfireKits (@EmergencyBK) September 13, 2021

Premier Gladys Berejiklian recently announced the end of her 11am daily pressers – just before the state is set to hit its peak in terms of COVID-19 cases. Awful timing.

Don’t worry though, because now at your usual presser time, you can watch this instead. It’s way more fun, a lot less doom-inducing, and nowhere near as frustrating. You gotta laugh so you don’t cry, right?