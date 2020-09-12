Thanks for signing up!

This father and son duo on TikTok is equally wholesome as it is hilarious. Ahmer asks his dad to rate ‘students’ from his University, who are actually real life celebrities. The videos are hilarious because Ahmer’s dad gives such honest and adorable responses when rating the different celebrities.

Some of the celebrities Ahmer’s dad rates include: The Vampire Diaries cast, YouTubers, the Riverdale cast, the Pretty Little Liars cast and the Euphoria cast.

I can’t stop watching these videos, they are so funny, they actually make me laugh cry. Especially, some of the answers Ahmer’s dad comes up with. Some of my personal favourite sayings that I now want to use in my everyday life are “looking very study”, “ looking super model” and “looking very hard-working.”

“10/10 be her friend…she is looking very genius”

Asking “she is muslim?” about James Charles, absolutely takes the cake.

“She is looking magician girl”