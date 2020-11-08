An absolutely cooked Strictly Come Dancing BBC routine has emerged on the internet, and it’s the Simpsons cross-over we didn’t know we needed.

In the video, dancers Max George and Dianne Buswell channel their inner Homer and Marge Simpson in this eccentric dance routine and it’s certainly, a choice.

It’s the playing Marge’s leg like a saxophone for me.

Either Strictly Come Dancing has run out of ideas, or one of the producers is a mad Simpsons fan. Maybe even both? Regardless, I’m all about it. It also reminds me a lot of this equally cooked video called ‘Casting De Los Simpsons’, where a bizarre dance battle emerges about 20 minutes in.

According to the Mirror UK, some fans were annoyed that Dianne showed her underwear throughout the dance, and to those people I say, so what? You do realise it was lycra and part of the costume, so therefore totally appropriate to be wearing while dancing?

I think the best part of this utterly chaotic video, was the public response to it.

Something about borked Simpsons really speaks to me.

The pair received 24 points for their deranged Simpsons performance (which is apparently a good score). I don’t know anything about dancing, but if you take away the costumes…and the set, the dancing was actually pretty good.

However, in the words of Comic Book Guy, it was still the “worst… episode… ever.”