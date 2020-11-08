An absolutely cooked Strictly Come Dancing BBC routine has emerged on the internet, and it’s the Simpsons cross-over we didn’t know we needed.

In the video, dancers Max George and Dianne Buswell channel their inner Homer and Marge Simpson in this eccentric dance routine and it’s certainly, a choice.

It’s the playing Marge’s leg like a saxophone for me.

Either Strictly Come Dancing has run out of ideas, or one of the producers is a mad Simpsons fan. Maybe even both? Regardless, I’m all about it. It also reminds me a lot of this equally cooked video called ‘Casting De Los Simpsons’, where a bizarre dance battle emerges about 20 minutes in.

According to the Mirror UK, some fans were annoyed that Dianne showed her underwear throughout the dance, and to those people I say, so what? You do realise it was lycra and part of the costume, so therefore totally appropriate to be wearing while dancing?

I could’ve gone my whole life without seeing Marge Simpsons knickers but apparently Strictly Come Dancing had other plans for me https://t.co/RG2VaGqMEg — Tommy (@Tommy_Byrn) November 7, 2020

I think the best part of this utterly chaotic video, was the public response to it.

I’m sorry but what the hell have I just watched???? — sootie (@SootieNicola) November 7, 2020

Thanks for posting this again, now I know it was real and I really did just watch that…. — Craig Aaron (@CraigAaron) November 7, 2020

I honestly feel sick to my stomach, this has to be the most cursed video on the internet — Jasper (@jasperfitzjames) November 7, 2020

Something about borked Simpsons really speaks to me.

@ladyymeesh ???? the only Simpsons dance I wanna see is this pic.twitter.com/15qy9LhyZD — Jazmin Anthony (@jazmin_anthony) November 8, 2020

The pair received 24 points for their deranged Simpsons performance (which is apparently a good score). I don’t know anything about dancing, but if you take away the costumes…and the set, the dancing was actually pretty good.

However, in the words of Comic Book Guy, it was still the “worst… episode… ever.”