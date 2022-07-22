We get it, filling in for another person’s role in the workplace isn’t always easy. However, someone from HR at Australia’s leading scientific research body, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) has made it look like a cinch.

On Friday, a human resources worker / absolute sick kent known only as “gary” (cos who needs a capitalised first name anyway???) took to Facebook. Their mission? Finding a new CSIRO social media advisor.

“hi this is gary from human resources (sic)” starts the first of several poetically written lines.

“we need a new social media advisor because the old one left and I’m not very good at this kind of thing.

“cheers gary.

“Hashtag jobs in social media Hashtag team CSIRO”.

So much to unpack here.

Firstly, who needs grammar and punctuation? Not lowercase gary, that’s for sure. CSIRO? More like csiro.

In a roundabout sort of way, the self-aware acceptance of a lack of social media proficiency makes Gary (sorry, gary) kinda slaps, not gonna lie.

It’s giving “boomer who thinks Facebook timeline posts are DMs” but in a more contemporary and cognizant fashion. We love to see it.

The post has gone semi-viral on Reddit where folks were quick to point out the obvious conclusion: “gary” is in fact the perfect choice for this role.

Regardless, if anyone’s looking for a gig in social media advising and wants a job at the same organisation as the legend “gary” — look no further.

We had a quick suss of the official CSIRO position description and found it pays $87-98k plus up to 15.4% superannuation.

Umm, yes please? Sign me up.