The internet is divided over a viral TikTok, which shows a girl surprising her boyfriend at his college. However, some have argued that the boyfriend, who is also surrounded by three girls in the vid, doesn’t seem too excited to see his girlfriend.

I give you #CouchGuy: a wholesome video turned internet talking point, that has already amassed over 32.8M views on TikTok and let me stress… that is more than the population of Australia.

Watching the TikTok I didn’t really see anything wrong with it. But if I know one thing about the internet, it’s that people will take anything (even a one minute video) and run it into the ground.

Heres a quick summary of why the internet is divided over Couch Guy: some people believe ‘couch guy’s’ delayed reaction is a “red flag” and others suggest he did nothing wrong.

Couch Guy’s girlfriend herself has even come out and tried to quash rumours on TikTok, as well as some of the other friends involved. The problem is most of these ‘story time’ type videos seem to just be riding the viral wave. I think these college students are just happy to have everyone obsessed with them for a while. But it also means that everything seems very inauthentic. But at the same time, these are regular people who don’t owe us anything, so we really don’t need any answers.

BUT also… I need answers.

Explaining #CouchGuy tik tok (a thread) 1. On September 21st a girl posts this video “surprising my boyfriend at college” captioned “Robbie had no idea”. pic.twitter.com/R71CaKfMSa — uncle hannah (@hannuhly_) October 1, 2021

“Breaks my heart that people can watch a special moment and bring so much negativity. Please think before you assume anything about my relationship,” Lauren, the girlfriend, said in another viral video.

Look, let’s lean into the Couch Guy rumour for a second and say that the guy wasn’t too keen on seeing his GF because he was hanging with some girls. It’s a long-distance college relationship that may or may not have been on its last legs. In the real world, they’d have a fight behind closed doors and would’ve either sorted it out or broken up.

The issue here is that it’s now everyone’s problem. So I think the real moral of the story is: the internet doesn’t care about context, and the only way to prevent yourself from being caught in its web, is to not post at all.

But where’s the fun in that?