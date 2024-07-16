Cody Ko Is Under Fire For Allegedly Hooking Up With 17 Y.O Tana Mongeau When He Was 25

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses allegations of sexual assault.

Cody Ko has found himself in the hot seat after Tana Mongeau has alleged they hooked up when she was just 17 and he was 25. If you’ve got no clue what any of this drama is about, or why these two are famous, I’ve got you.

Cody is a YouTuber who got his start on Vine. He currently has 6.16 million subscribers on YouTube and uploads a mix of comedy and commentary videos. Tana is a YouTuber turned internet personality, and has a massive 8.5 million followers on TikTok and 6 million followers on Instagram. You might also remember Tana for the failed shitstorm that was TanaCon or her brief marriage to controversial YouTuber Jake Paul.

Anyway, Tana briefly mentioned her dalliance with Cody on her podcast Cancelled, when she was asked which of her previous sexual partners had the “smallest dick”. And boy, she did not stutter.

“Oh my god, no one look at me. Cody Ko… I can say that, I was literally 17,” she alleged.

Tana Mongeau talked about the Cody Ko situation on her podcast. (Image: Instagram @tanamongeau)

In a later episode, she addressed the subject again, saying it wasn’t something to make light of.

“At every other show we were saying the craziest shit about people… however I understand that this isn’t just some crazy tea,” she said.

“I hooked up with Cody Ko when I was 17 and he was 25. Yeah, it happened. At 25 now… I would never do anything like that so I’m like, ‘What the fuck was wrong with you?’. But I don’t associate it or hold it with trauma,” she alleged.

“I understand where now as a grown adult that you can say: ‘You were taken advantage of’.”

After Tana received some backlash for her Cody claims, she appeared on her bestie’s podcast – Just Trish hosted by Trisha Paytas.

“The thing that was actually really heartbreaking to me and kind of crazy to me is, after it started going viral, seeing so many people not believing me and being like, ‘It’s Tana, so who cares?’,” she told Trisha.

“We don’t need to lie about fucked up shit about other people to, like, keep people entertained.”

Cody Ko has gone on to have a successful career. (Image: Instagram @codyko)

YouTuber D’Angelo Wallace calls out Cody Ko for not addressing Tana Mongeau’s allegations

D’Angelo Wallace, who has 1.65 million subscribers on YouTube, shared a video on the platform titled “An uncomfortable conversation about Cody Ko” on Tuesday. It’s since been viewed over 1.4 million times and fans have flooded the comment section with their opinions.

He claims the YouTuber is not only avoiding speaking out about the topic, but has allegedly scrubbed comments from his YouTube videos and Reddit posts have been removed.

“You know that people are ignoring this because nobody is working harder to bury this story than you, and you’re getting away with it because commentary YouTube has a serious problem,” D’Angelo alleged.

“I can’t blame any of your viewers or my viewers for not hearing about this because you’ve done such a good job hiding it up until now that I only found out about it recently.”

The YouTuber also shared a clip of YouTuber Gabbie Hanna that appears to corroborate Tana’s story. However, names are omitted so it could be a coincidence.

On Tana’s podcast Cancelled, Tana claimed: “There was a situation with Gabbie Hanna at a Playlist Live event where she pulled him aside and told him, like, ‘Yo, she’s 17.’ And then we still went and hooked up.”

In the Gabbie Hanna clip, she’s telling a similar story: “One time I told a guy – I saw him making out with a girl at a party who was underage – and I pulled him aside and was like, ‘Hey man… she’s underage. Watch it.’”

She further alleges: “And then he fucked her that night!”

At this stage, Cody hasn’t responded to Tana’s allegations. His followers are demanding answers from him, with many leaving comments on his latest Instagram posts, and his name is trending on X (formerly Twitter). It’s unlikely this will all blow over.

Featured Image: Instagram @codyko, @tanamongeau