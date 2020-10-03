Claudia Conway, the daughter of former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, has gone on an absolutely savage TikTok spree, revealing that her mum has come down with COVID-19, and lashing Donald Trump for his handling of the pandemic.

Earlier today, around the time the president was hospitalised with coronavirus, Claudia Conway took to TikTok to tell her 870,000 follower that her mum was “coughing all over the house”. The accompanying audio was a sarcastic “that’s suspicious … that’s weird.”

Conway resigned from her adviser role in August, but she has a remained a consistent ally of Trump’s, and has been present at various official events, including a big one last weekend at the White House Rose Garden.

Shortly after that, Claudia posted another update about Trump himself, saying “I don’t wish ill on anyone but baby … the irony. Hope the Lysol cures him.”

Then came the bombshell, when a mask-wearing Claudia returning to TikTok to say “update my mom has covid”. This post was captioned “bye I’m done I’ll see you all in two weeks.”

She then updated again to say “I’m furious, wear your masks, don’t listen to our idiot fucking president piece of shit, protect yourselves and those around you.”

She also laid in to mum Kellyanne, for saying as recently as two weeks ago that everything will be fine and “masks are stupid.”

Kellyanne herself took to Twitter a short time ago, after her daughter ratted her out, to confirm that she does, indeed, have COVID.

Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️ — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020

Last Saturday, a mask-free Kellyanne Conway was pictured hobnobbing with various members of Trump’s inner circle while celebrating the announcement of his new Supreme Court nominee. Here she is with US Attorney General William Barr:

Anyway, to sum this all up: