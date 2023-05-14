Have you ever seen a TikTok series that is so gripping, it’s actually made you consider cancelling your streaming service subscriptions because you know you’ll never find something as addictive? If you can’t relate then don’t fret, for I have the perfect saga to get your heart racing: Jerry Springer (RIP) but with cats.

“How is that possible? Cats can’t have relationship squabbles and custody battles?” I hear you ask. Well, you best put seatbelts on your eyes and ears, ‘cos I’m going to take them for the ride of their lives.

An unnamed TikToker created an account (@milasbabies) to post videos of their cat Mila and her three babies, Mario, Teddy and Stilton. The first bub is a tuxedo kitty and the other two are ginger boys.

Honestly, I cried watching TikToks of these adorable munchkins when they were just tiny, fresh kittens. They are divine and I would start holy war for those three little boys, as well as their gorgeous, radiant mama.

The compelling saga began, however, when the TikToker shared a video of an adult tuxedo cat smacking their window.

“I’m pretty sure this is the talking Tom that got my cat pregant [sic],” the voiceover said.

“This is her reaction to seeing him again.”

Cue Miss Mila screeching at Tom to piss off and leave her family alone. Don’t think you can just come crawling back like that, mister!

But I mean … who could blame Tom for wanting to come back and see his son, Mario, when the little man is *this* adorable? Maybe he’s just trying to make amends and he wants to provide for his family. People cats can change!

The TikToker spotted Tom keeping his distance and staring at Mila, much to the poor mama’s dismay.

So the question remains: was Tom’s sudden urge to rekindle his relationship with Mila and Mario well-intentioned or was he, quite simply, a stalker?

It’s giving me the heebie-jeebies that he hasn’t taken no for an answer thus far, nor that he’s understood Miss Mila wants jack shit to do with him.

But nonetheless, I’m invested. Will he get joint custody? Will he pay kitten support by way of treats? We just don’t know.

And if you’re wondering whether Tom is, indeed, Mario’s father, may I cast your eyes to *this* striking piece of evidence? You can stick your paternity test where the sun don’t shine, as far as I’m concerned.

It wasn’t long before the philandering feline started showing his true colours, though.

Mario sat on the windowsill waiting for Tom, only for the deadbeat dad not to rock up. MEN.

I actually started tearing up watching the wee kitten press his paws against the glass looking for his papa. Don’t even get me started on Mila comforting him by giving him lots of kisses.

But then shit hit the litter tray when *another* mysterious moggy rocked up at Mila’s window.

The protective mama fucked him off right away and he didn’t even flinch, which begs the question: who TF is he? Is he in cahoots with Tom? Is he a lawyer? I need, nay, demand answers.

Meanwhile, Tom finally got the chance to see his darling son, and do you think he batted an eyelid? NO.

This bloody bastard, I tell you.

Side note: this particular TikTok was made in reply to a comment left by actor Skai Jackson. The sheer waves this saga is making!

Mama Mila then decided to take matters into her own paws by sitting at the window and meowing for her baby daddy to return from war.

She’s just like me, honestly. I’ve never related to a cat quite like this before.

As if Mila didn’t have enough on her plate, another goddamn cat rocked up to stare at her through the window. Unlike the second random moggy, however, the TikToker reckons *this* feline fathered Teddy and Stilton.

Another baby daddy?! I haven’t seen this kind of drama since Desperate Housewives.

Back to Tom, though. After a deeply disappointing visit with his son, the deadbeat dad decided to come back and cause a fucking ruckus through the window.

Oh, so it’s OK when it’s on YOUR terms is it, mate? The audacity.

The TikToker later confirmed Tom had come back after seven weeks. SEVEN. WEEKS.

I don’t think Mila is changing her mind, brother. Pack it in, go home.

With all this drama, it’s easy to forget how fucking adorable the kittens at the centre of all this hullaballoo are. Thus the TikToker knew it was time for a baby Mario palate cleanser.

Seeing such a precious little man almost made you forget about the mess surrounding his dad, didn’t it? Well, I’m sorry to burst that bubble but Tom came back *again* and I simply don’t understand why he refused to pick up what Mila was putting down.

She doesn’t want you! You’ve made your bed, now you’ve got to lie in it!

Then he had the sheer gall to moon her and shove his butt against the window? GO HOME, THOMAS.

In case it hadn’t clicked how complicated this custody battle was, the official Jerry Springer Show TikTok started commenting.

If that man were still alive, I just know he would’ve been able to mediate the situation beautifully. RIP to a real one, honestly.

As if the situation couldn’t get messier, both papas showed up at the same time to see Mila. This poor girl has really been put through the wringer, gee whiz.

The TikToker also confirmed they’d booked mama in to be fixed, so there won’t be further baby daddy drama.

In completely unsurprising news, Tom came back *again* to aggressively smack on the window and torment Mila.

Death, taxes and that cat not getting the goddamn hint.

If you felt like the drama was getting a bit repetitive, have I got a treat for you: Tom and the orange lad started beefing (!) and/or canoodling (!!), plus the stubborn tuxedo revealed he wasn’t a stray like the TikToker first thought (!!!).

There are parent-in-laws, people! This changes the game completely.

Thus concludes the truly gripping 18-part saga about Mama Mila and her two baby daddies. Way to leave us on a cliffhanger, mysterious TikToker.

It doesn’t seem like the drama will be winding down any time soon after *that* plot twist so if you need me, I’ll be checking TikTok every five minutes for the next instalment in this cat soap opera.