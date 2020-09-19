Thanks for signing up!

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston participated in a table read of the classic 80s comedy Fast Times At Ridgemont High overnight, and fans were quick to clock the flirty energy and sexual tension between the two.

The internet is processing this the only way it knows how – by turning the whole thing to memes. This was pretty much everyone’s face during the table read as we watched the exes flirt up a storm, especially during the scene where Jen’s character calls Brad cute:

We are all Julia Roberts now.

Someone clocked the fact that the bespectacled Brad Pitt with his mane of yellowy-blonde hair now resembles someone’s divorced aunt who is fond of the word “yoni.”

Your divorced aunt who runs a community theater in New Mexico and loves using the word “yoni” pic.twitter.com/EHIcItJVab — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) September 18, 2020

“Every interaction with anyone ends with namaste and prayer hands,” came one reply.

“Jennifer Aniston is playing it so fucking cool but Brad Pitt is clearly embarrassed,” said another. “I LOVE MY DIVORCED PARENTS.”

I could write 10,000 words on this video. Jennifer Aniston is playing it so fucking cool but Brad Pitt is clearly embarrassed. I LOVE MY DIVORCED PARENTS.pic.twitter.com/C6RP8D68Xr — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) September 18, 2020

Some wondered how Brad’s ex Angelina Jolie might react to all of this:

Viewers were also very taken with Shia Labeouf, who brought some extreme commitment and dedication to the role of his burnout character Jeff Spicoli:

When I tell you Shia LaBeouf was DEDICATED to this role. #FastTimesLive ???????? pic.twitter.com/eTg1qtFL0s — Dani Kwateng (@danikwateng) September 18, 2020

Love for Shia Labeouf increasing by the second #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/WaB6J1D0Qy — Wʏɴᴛᴇʀ Mɪᴛᴄʜᴇʟʟ (Rᴏʜʀʙᴀᴜɢʜ) (@wyntermitchell) September 18, 2020

Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Matthew McConaughey and Sean Penn also joined the table read, which was live-streamed to raise money for charity.