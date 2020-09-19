Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston participated in a table read of the classic 80s comedy Fast Times At Ridgemont High overnight, and fans were quick to clock the flirty energy and sexual tension between the two.

The internet is processing this the only way it knows how – by turning the whole thing to memes. This was pretty much everyone’s face during the table read as we watched the exes flirt up a storm, especially during the scene where Jen’s character calls Brad cute:

We are all Julia Roberts now.

Someone clocked the fact that the bespectacled Brad Pitt with his mane of yellowy-blonde hair now resembles someone’s divorced aunt who is fond of the word “yoni.”

“Every interaction with anyone ends with namaste and prayer hands,” came one reply.

“Jennifer Aniston is playing it so fucking cool but Brad Pitt is clearly embarrassed,” said another. “I LOVE MY DIVORCED PARENTS.”

Some wondered how Brad’s ex Angelina Jolie might react to all of this:

Omg the trailer for Maleficent 3 looks intense

Viewers were also very taken with Shia Labeouf, who brought some extreme commitment and dedication to the role of his burnout character Jeff Spicoli:

Jimmy KimmelMorgan FreemanHenry Golding, Matthew McConaughey and Sean Penn also joined the table read, which was live-streamed to raise money for charity.