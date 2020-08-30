Bella Thorne has taken to Twitter to issue a lengthy statement regarding her OnlyFans scandal this week and hoo boy, this is a lot to process on a Sunday afternoon.

There’s a lot to unpack in the situation, but essentially Bella joined OnlyFans, made an instant couple of million dollars and left many sex workers feeling like she was using the industry without respecting those who paved the way.

READ MORE
OnlyFans Has Introduced Tip Limits After Bella Thorne Made $2M & Sex Workers Are Suffering

But now Bella has *finally* issued a statement after days of backlash from the sex work community, who feel exploited and victimised by her recent moves.

Her lengthy statement also included an apology for hurting the community that she claims she was only trying to help.

In a shred of silver lining to an otherwise grey cloud of bad news, Thorne also announced that she’s meeting with OnlyFans to discuss the new restrictions.

It’s important to note that OnlyFans has already released a statement asserting that the new tip limits have nothing to do with Bella Thorne’s actions, so it’s unclear if she will actually be able to enact change for the good of the sex work community, but here’s hoping her star power is enough to at least revert the platform back to where it was before she joined.

“Transaction limits are set to help prevent overspending and to allow our users to continue to use the site safely,” OnlyFans said in a statement on Saturday.

“We value all of the feedback received since this change was implemented and we will continue to review these limits.Our objective remains to provide the best platform possible for the OnlyFans community. We can confirm that any changes to transaction limits are not based on any one user.”

READ MORE
Here's Why Sex Workers Have A Problem With Bella Thorne Joining OnlyFans

But despite her lengthy statement, many in the community still feel incredibly hurt by her actions and don’t believe she has done enough to right her wrongs.

In the hours following her comments, thousands have urged her to donate her profits to pro-sex work organisations, or to models on the platform directly. Many also urged her to consult actual sex workers before making her next move to ensure that her actions moving forward will actually benefit the community.

Meanwhile, others questioned her motives altogether, pointing out that she claimed to be “normalising” sex work despite not actually sharing naked images at all.

It’s unclear if Thorne plans to donate her funds to help the community, or if her alleged movie on the ordeal is still going ahead. But we’ll be sure to update you as more information emerges.

For more information on how you can be an ally to the sex work industry, you can visit Scarlet Alliance.

Image: Instagram / Bella Thorne