We’ve all tossed back one too many margs on a night out and proceeded to share a slew of embarrassing Instagram selfies, and by ‘we’ve all’, I literally mean ALL.

New research from vivo, released following the launch of its new X60 Pro, has found that 99% of 18-34 years olds have experienced a ‘visual hangover,’ which basically means deep regret over the posts and stories we’ve shared while buzzed.

The survey also found that 48% of people ended up deleting the content they’ve shared online the night before.

But what about the people on the other side of that visual hangover, a.k.a. the poor folks who were forced to endure the awful footage?

According to the survey, 63% of people admitted to skipping past their friends’ dodgy intoxicated posts.

Oh, ya wanna know what else punters can’t stand? Concert footage!!!

43% of people surveyed reckon footage from a gig is the worst video content to watch, so while that Coldplay concert might be a hoot and a half for the people there IRL, your mates watching your crappy vids couldn’t care less.

READ MORE I Have A Theory As To Why Everyone’s Suddenly Obsessed With Posting Photo Dumps On Instagram

So what’s the remedy to all this nonsense? Drink less margs? Take less pics after said margs? Eh, sounds unlikely.

But young Aussie film director Hannah Lehmann has some advice for turning embarro footage into cinematic masterpieces.

“My biggest tip for content creators is to embrace not only the creative, but the technical side of filming,” she said.

“There is so much technology available right in the palm of your hand, you just need to find the right device and start experimenting.”

Hannah recently shot a short film at iconic Sydney venues like Chippendale and The Imperial as “an ode to reclaiming nights.”

The film was shot entirely on the new vivo X60 Pro smartphone, so there may be hope for us yet with our boozy snaps. Tonight it may be a big one at the local, but tomorrow it’s the Cannes Film Fest.