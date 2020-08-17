Australia’s top security intelligence and surveillance agency, ASIO, has joined Twitter for reasons relatively unknown. Upon making its first tweet, the organisation has been absolutely rumbled by everyone on the bad bird website for making a light joke about government surveillance. And friends, it’s going the right way to being totally ratioed.

Posting up a tweet earlier today, the ASIO account said that they thought it would be “fun” for regular Aussies to follow them for a change. Instead of, you know, them following and keeping an eye on Aussies. Haha, it’s just a bit of fun, right mates?

Hi internet, ASIO here. I spy a new Twitter account. We thought it would be fun if you followed us for a change. ????️‍♀️ ????️‍♂️#ASIO #YourSecurityService — ASIO (@ASIOGovAu) August 17, 2020

It’s taken all of about an hour for people to run riot with the new account, and how worrying it is for an intelligence agency to have a Twitter account. We already know they’re watching us, why do they need to make tweets? What’s going on? Why are they making this a fun time cute content moment?

Simply love a little jest at the expense of (checks notes) the government mass surveillance that I cannot escape. — Friar Jack (@aloha2436) August 17, 2020

what if surveillance state but with emojis — chris kennett (@chriskennett) August 17, 2020

I followed and now my phone is doing weird things. You guys know anything about that? — Cillian Davie (@C_Davie97) August 17, 2020

Cool man what’s your name — dan nolan (@dannolan) August 17, 2020

Are you a cop? — Dan Ilic ???????? (@danilic) August 17, 2020

What did they expect with joining a site like Twitter and trying to be a Cute And Fun New Account? Everyone would be like “oh cool!” and follow them back without thinking about what exactly ASIO does as a government agency? That’s a surefire way to get yourself on some kind of list, I’ll tell you what.

Some people have taken this opportunity to ask the big questions though, which demand to be answered as soon as possible.

This sounds fun! Id love to learn more about ASIO, and my little one loves spies ????????! Can you please send me a list of all your office locations and what kind of operations you run out of them? — THE BRAH DAWG (@brah_dawg) August 17, 2020

i’ve been saying ‘hot brown haired 6”4 man’ to my phone speaker for 6 months to get a targeted boyfriend and haven’t gotten one yet what am i doing wrong — claire (@cloxic) August 17, 2020

Cool. You seen Tupac? — Tom Sear (@TomSear) August 17, 2020

I’m out of the house at the moment. Can you let me know if I have milk in the fridge or need to go to the shops on the way home? — Ben (@YeOldeLefty) August 17, 2020

What do you think of the French series, ‘The Bureau’? — Jason Thompson – The 2nd ???? (@Agent_Jase) August 17, 2020

Hello please bring back Milo bars — Pierre (@Gruso) August 17, 2020

To the ASIO officer reading this: Hello, I hope you have a nice afternoon navigating this whole mess.