Anna Paul Has Exposed A Love Island Star After He Lied About Meeting Her & Used Her For Clout

Love Island Australia star Jordan Dowsett and OnlyFans and TikTok influencer Anna Paul

Anna Paul has exposed a Love Island Australia star after he lied about meeting her while holidaying in Europe

You see, Jordan Dowsett recently shared a snap to his Instagram Story where he claimed to have met Paul in Positano, Italy. He shared one of those typical shirtless influencer photos where he was looking away from the camera. 

“In love with this coastline. Met Anna Paul today which was so cute,” the reality TV star wrote in the caption. 

Love Island Australia star Jordan Dowsett's Instagram Story reshared by Anna Paul
OnlyFans creator Anna Paul in Italy

Anna Paul has annihilated this reality TV star. (Image: Instagram @jordandowsett_ @annapaul)

For some wild reason, he tagged the content creator so it landed in her DMs. Big mistake, buddy! Paul re-shared the photo to her 2.4 million followers on her Instagram Story and shot down his claim. 

“No you didn’t HAHA. I’m not even in Positano anymore. People are crazy,” she wrote. 

To really drive the point home, she shadily shared a bunch of other photos from Bayern in Germany, where she’s been busy frolicking around the mountainous landscape. 

Anna Paul's friend in Germany
Aussie influencer TikTok star Anna Paul with a cow in Germany

This isn’t Italy! (Image: Instagram @annapaul)

After Paul’s fans flooded one of Dowsett’s Instagram Posts sledging him for his “embarrassing” behaviour, he attempted to do the biggest cover-up of all time. 

Along with a new set of photos from Italy, he told fans he was “taking the piss” and wasn’t serious about meeting Paul.

“I take the piss every day and yesterday was Anna Paul’s turn,” he wrote. 

And look, does anybody really believe him? Her fans sure don’t. 

Love Island star Jordan Dowsett in Italy

The look of regret from a man who fucked around and found out. (Image: Instagram @jordandowsett_)

“Did you take the piss or did you get caught?” one person asked. 

“Actually I think you just got embarrassed buddy,” another added.

“He got caught lol now he’s tryna play it off!” a third wrote. 

“I got second-hand embarrassment as soon as I saw Anna’s story,” another remarked. 

On the other hand, there were a couple of people who were impressed he’d managed to slide into Paul’s DMs so effortlessly. One called it “low-key smooth”, and another said they had “respect” for him “shooting his shot”. 

I’d say this whole fiasco has been more on the excruciatingly embarrassing side, and I’m living for Miss Paul exposing his lying ass. What a queen!

Feature Image: Instagram @jordandowsett__ @annapaul

