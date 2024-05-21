An Influencer Has Started A Debate On TikTok After Saying She Always Reclines On Long Flights

A British influencer has kicked off an online debate after suggesting it’s completely normal to recline your seat on a long haul flight and expect the person behind you to be okay with it. Buckle up kids, it’s time for some TikTok controversy.

Influencer Ambar Driscoll, fiancé to popular YouTuber Casper Lee, retold a story on TikTok in which her husband-to-be reclined his seat on a 14-hour flight from Singapore to London.

“I always recline my seat on a long-haul flight, but also because the person in front of me always reclines their seat,” she said.

“How is this even a debate? Obviously you recline your seat.”

In the story, Lee’s actions disturb the woman sitting behind him, leading her to call the flight attendant to complain.

“The girl behind him reaches over and says ‘excuse me, do you mind not reclining your seat please?’,” said Driscoll.

“Casper was in shock… and then she said ‘I need my personal space’.”

Driscoll then continues to say she was baffled at the idea of someone complaining about a seat being reclined, as to her, it is common practice on a long flight.

She also clarified that in this instance, the flight attendant was on her side, telling the woman behind her fiancé that “everyone has the right to position their seat any way they like.”

This sparked a huge debate in the comments section about plane etiquette, with most people disagreeing with Driscoll.

“Reclining your seat in economy is the single most selfish thing a person can ever do,” wrote one comment.

“My view is that it’s fine for me to recline but very inconsiderate for the person in front of me to recline,” wrote another.

Well, nothing gets me up in the morning like an internet controversy. Me? I love it when the person in front of me doesn’t recline. I get so much free space and I don’t have to watch my little in-flight movies at a weird angle.

The worst are those folks who recline during dinner time. Can I please enjoy my mushy chicken tikka masala in peace?