Emojipedia announced overnight that they’ve got a batch of new 2022 emojis up for approval this September that’ll help us both effectively and ineffectively communicate with our friends, family and peach-havers.

Apparently, you can never have enough emojis. One we needed a very long time ago, however – the pink heart emoji – is slated to be included along 30 others for 2022’s Emoji 15.0 edition. I will allow it.

Wild areas that we did not have a singular, plain pink heart before now. Perhaps I’m not an emoji girl living in an emoji world. But this is exactly what the emoji-using people wanted.

im never gonna stop talking about how beneficial a pink heart emoji would be — liz🌺🌾 (@lithilizieI) July 11, 2022

I won't be impressed with an iPhone update until there is finally just a regular plain pink heart emoji 🙄 — Krissy (@krissyrivard) September 16, 2016

this is 2021 and we still don’t have a normal pink heart emoji pic.twitter.com/Lm0UDuOv6b — ‏ً (@SpookyGothLoser) September 27, 2021

Among the much-needed pink heart is a shaking face, two pushing hands, a Khanda (the symbol of the Sikh faith), a swan, jellyfish and other assorted objects and animals that I do not want to embarrass myself by guessing exactly what they are. For the first time ever, there are no new people emojis. Keep in mind there have been heaps in the last rounds.

While Emojipedia has flagged that not all the emojis presented will make the final cut, if previous years are anything to go by, most emojis that are presented for approval are accepted and confirmed. Here they are in all their glory:

Given they still need to go through an approval process, the emojis may look different by the time they end up in our DMs. Don’t be too worried, though. Literally every emoji presented last year for Emoji 14.0 was approved as is.

As for when you’ll get to start using them? It rolls out different per device and platform, but will start rolling out from late-October 2022 through to July 2023. You can find out more here.