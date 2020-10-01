There’s a miniscule, totally inconsequential mistake that appears to have just been made on the new North Sydney skyscraper of insurance company Zurich.

If nobody every pointed it out to you, you’d still be living in blissful ignorance. But thanks to some keen-eyed Redditors, now it’s all of our problem (and your problem specifically, thanks to me).

Go have a look at the photo and see if you can notice anything. Nope? Read on.

It appears that the “Z” in the Zurich logo on the building has been installed upside down.

The thicker stroke should be on the bottom of the Z, not on the top, so now the weight of the letter is completely skew-whiff. Squint closely and you’ll see.

Great. Now I can’t ever go to North Sydney without my heartrate bouncing all over the place.

Pray for the future (or current) office workers who’ll have to go about their day struggling to concentrate, thanks to the knowledge that one letter on their building’s sign is just off.

The whole thing is so wrong and lopsided it’s borderline anxiety-inducing.

Many Redditors felt the same way, while some had their own anecdotes.

One user even pointed out that a similar thing happened on an ABC building several years ago, and that they were luckily able to point it out while workers were still on the job.

Perhaps inspired by this anecdote, someone even tweeted the whole schemozzle at Zurich Australia.

The response was that they’re “looking into it”.

@aldredd, thanks for flagging this David! We are looking into it! No surprise you are staring out the window on this gorgeous spring day.???? — Zurich Australia (@ZurichAustralia) October 1, 2020

Oh, and one more thing:

We might not be a newspaper but hello to you, too.

Oh, and:

Yeah.

Finally:

Maybe next time, sorry.

Anyway, keep y’all eyes peeled to see whether or not they relieve Sydneysiders of their anxiety by fixing this minute fuckup on their own skyscraper.