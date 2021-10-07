This story makes reference to murder and violence towards women.

Well, here we go again: a team of cold-case investigators reckon they’ve finally found the real Zodiac Killer and no, it’s not Senator Ted Cruz or that guy’s dad.

According to the Case Breakers, a team of over 40 detectives, journalists, and military intelligence officers, the Zodiac Killer was a man named Gary Francis Poste, who died in 2018. Poste painted homes for four decades and served in the Air Force.

The Zodiac Killer’s identity is one of the longest-running unsolved mysteries in true crime history. He terrorised the city of San Francisco, killing at least five people between 1968 and 1969, but claimed in bizarre and coded letters to media that he was responsible for a total of 37 deaths.

Unlike other serial killers, he was infamous for leaving cryptic letters with police and the press. To this day, few of them have actually been solved—one in 1969 and another in 2020.

“I hope you are having lots of fun in trying to catch me,” the decrypted message from last year read.

“I am not afraid of the gas chamber because it will send me to paradise all the sooner because I now have enough slaves to work for me.”

The cold case team of investigators says they spent years investigating Poste to come to this conclusion. During that investigation, they found new forensic evidence and photos from his darkroom. One of them showed scars on his forehead that match scars on a sketch of the Zodiac Killer.

According to former army counterintelligence agent, Jen Bucholtz, via Fox News, his full name was also needed to solve one of the deciphered letters sent by the Zodiac.

“So you’ve got to know Gary’s full name in order to decipher these anagrams,” Bucholtz said. “I just don’t think there’s any other way anybody would have figured it out.”

The team also suspect Poste was behind the murder of Cheri Jo Bates, an 18-year-old girl who was found dead in an alleyway on Riverside City College campus on October 31st, 1966, after her father reported her missing. The murder was not previously linked to the Zodiac Killer.

While her death occurred two years before the Zodiac Killer’s serial murders and nearly 600kms away from San Francisco, it is alleged Poste was behind it after a handwritten letter was sent to authorities that linked the two.

Coincidentally, Poste was receiving a medical check-up for a gun incident at a hospital just 15 minutes away from where Bates was murdered. It’s believed that a wristwatch with plant splatter on it found at the scene was his, too. Riverside Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward for any info regarding Bates’ death.

A woman who lived next door to and was babysat by the allegedly real Zodiac Killer as a kid, claimed that he taught her how to use a gun and was abusive towards his wife.

“He lived a double life,” she told Fox News.

“As I’m adult thinking back, it all kind of makes sense now. At the time when I was a teenager, I didn’t put two and two together until I got older. It hit me full-blown that Gary’s the Zodiac.”

The San Francisco Police Department said they were unable to speak about potential suspects and that there’s still an ongoing investigation.

Of the five murders confirmed to be linked to the Zodiac Killer, the first was a man and a woman who was shot dead in a car in California in December 1968. Then on July 4th, 1969, another couple was shot followed by another couple who were stabbed later that year. Both men in the murders of 1969 miraculously survived with multiple stab wounds.

Anyway, if you need me, I’ll be waiting for a Netflix doco exposé on all this to drop in the next few months.

