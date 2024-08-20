Everyone Is Officially Way Too Competitive Cause You Can Now Pay Someone For Their Strava Stats

I have somehow ended up on the running side of TikTok against my will, but surprisingly the tea in #RunTok is piping enough to make me want to stay.

In a world where Strava’s mantra “If it’s not on Strava, it didn’t happen” has become gospel, some fitness fanatics are taking a let’s say “creative” approach to maintaining their virtual running cred. Why lace up your trainers and endure the sweat and tears when you can simply hire a ‘Strava mule’ to do the heavy lifting for you?

Maybe I will get into ‘running’ now that you can pay someone to log those stats while you kick back with a snack and a Netflix binge.

What is a Strava Mule?

For those of you who are like me and prefer to exercise in a dark room while a lady yells at me to engage my core, Strava is a fitness-tracking app and social media platform designed specifically for runners and cyclists. It allows users to record their workouts using GPS technology, track various fitness metrics, and connect with a community of fellow athletes. A big thing in the running community is sharing your Strava stats on your socials to gain major clout.

Popular running creator Veljko confessed to his TikTok followers that he has been a Strava mule for over a year now. “So basically somebody will pay me to run a race with their Strava account on my phone.”

Sometimes clients will give Veljko their phone or smart watch and he can become a mule to multiple people at the same time.Veljko has even been a mule for clients at big racing events like the Brooklyn Mile.

He continues, “A common misconception is that everyone wants a fast mule and I would say a good chunk of my clients want a slow mule and then the majority of the clients are just one-off muling experiences, they just want the glory for one day.”

Some clients even want mules to go the extra mile and snap photos of what’s in front of them during the run so they can send their friends and family ‘updates’ along the way. The commitment to the bit is admirable tbh!

It’s like having a personal trainer, but instead of motivation, you get a glorified ghostwriter for your fitness stats.

How much can you get paid to be a Strava Mule?

Wahyu Wicaksono, a 17 year old Strava mule from Indonesia, told Channel News Asia that all his clients pay upfront and he charges 10,000 rupiah (about 96 cents) per kilometre for running at a, “Pace 4” (one kilometre in four minutes). For a more chill run at, “Pace 8” (one kilometre in eight minutes), the fee is 5000 rupiah (46 cents) per kilometre.

Wahyu advertises his business on X, but after some sleuthing I found mules on Fiverr that were also ready to run for me. One runner advertised, “Do you want to impress your friends and get kudos on Strava? Just can’t find the time to train? Get in your miles without the effort.”

It’s the stock images for me. (Image: Fiverr)

You can get “$1 per mile, under 9:30 per mile for five miles,” for $7.85, “2 per mile under 8:30 per mile for 5 miles,” for $15.70 or, “3 per mile under 8:00 per mile for five miles,” for $23.55. Not bad for some “kudos”.

Veljko told his folllowers, “If I’m being honest I’m willing to do anything for the right price.” Get your bag IG!

TikTok doesn’t know what to think of Strava mules

TikTok user NayJustLiving posted a video saying, “I don’t know how I got on this side of TikTok,” same girl same, “but can someone please explain to me why someone would want a Strava mule?”

She’s got a fair point. People are definitely confused at why someone would go through all the trouble of getting fake stats.

One user commented, “World’s gone mad.”

Another said, “I think it’s the equivalent of guys lying about their height on dating apps— totally a vanity stat that they’re trying to get away with.”

Same girl same. (Image: @pellini390/TikTok)

Some people are on the side of the mules, acknowledging it’s a great side hustle in this messed economy.

No cause I’ll run if someone’s willing to pay me. (Image: @grahamfergs/X)

A comment under Veljko’s video said, “Never had so much respect for someone else’s side hustle.”

Another asked, “I’m unemployed and run everyday. How do you obtain clientele? I would love to do this.”

And others are simply interested, “This is fascinating. Do the clients ever go to the race and pose like they were there? Is this to seem impressive to other people? I’ve never heard of anything like this before.”

One user said what we were all thinking, “This is the most interesting piece of information I’ve learned on this app all year.”

Gooped and gagged at the discovery tbh. (Image: @konsiquenz/X)

It’s not surprising that Strava stats seemingly equate to popularity, especially as the rise of running communities has changed the landscape of fitness.

Strava operates like any social media platform which can already be a breeding ground for comparison. Then you add another layer of features like leaderboards and challenges, where athletes can compare their performances with friends and rivals which fosters and exacerbates competition among users.

Running has even become a key part of someones appeal, that people are hitting up run clubs instead of dating apps. The better your Strava stats are, the better your chances of not ending up alone are.

Is it okay that people use Strava mules?

I guess? There’s nothing technically wrong with using a Strava mule — no one gets hurt, the mule gets to make some cash and you get to claim the glory. But I’d be lying if I didn’t say I find it hella odd. Hiring a Strava mule is definitely not very demure or very mindful.

Why do we care so much about how other people view our fitness journeys? And what does it mean that our Strava stats have become part of our social currency?

In a world where likes and shares have become the measure of our worth, it’s no wonder some people are resorting to such extreme measures to keep up appearances.

Lead image: Canva/ @Marlena via TikTok/ @Rymazon51 via Reddit