Dearly loved man Greg Page has been released from hospital today, after he collapsed on stage during a Wiggles show in Sydney last week.

The children’s entertainer fell to the stage during The Wiggles’ bushfire relief show last Friday, after suffering a cardiac arrest at the end of the performance. Greg had reunited with his original Wiggle members Anthony Field, Murray Cook, and Jeff Fatt for the special reunion show.

The Wiggles, who have updated fans on Greg’s health over the past couple of days, shared the terrific news on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. They happily wrote that Greg was discharged from hospital and will continue his recovery at home.

Thank you all for your questions and concerns about Greg. We are happy to let you know that he has been discharged from hospital today and will now begin a journey of rest and recovery at home. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/8soIx2W9Ym — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) January 22, 2020

“Your thoughts and prayers for Greg have meant the world to him and his family,” The Wiggles continued in a separate tweet. “But moving forward, they ask for some privacy so Greg can focus on his recovery. Out of respect for Greg and his wishes, we won’t be sharing any more updates. Thank you.”

During his stay in hospital, The Wiggles tweeted a photo of Greg flashing the thumbs up from his hospital bed. The Wiggles passed on his immense gratitude for all the support and well wishes from around the world, and said his main concern was that the show go on.

We couldn’t love our yellow Wiggle more, and we wish him and his family all the best in his recovery.