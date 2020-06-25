The Bondi cafe manager who allegedly fired a Black barista at XS Espresso because “the locals are a bit racist” has since been sacked himself and hoo boy, you truly hate to see it.

In case you missed it, British journalism graduate Ayokunle Oluwalana went viral last week after he shared his experience being fired from Bondi’s XS Espresso franchise simply because he was a Black man.

Naturally, his story sparked immense outrage, which has now prompted XS Espresso to take action against the manager who fired him.

XS Espresso took to Instagram to announce that the Bondi store manager is no longer employed by the company.

“XS Espresso has a ZERO racism tolerance. The team has been working endlessly during this time of media silence to ensure the best outcome for Ayokunle Oluwalana and the safety of our team members,” the statement began.

Throughout the lengthy statement on Instagram, the company announced that the store manager (who is a person of colour himself) has since left the business, and the store is now under the management of head office.

XS Espresso also announced that Oluwalana has since been offered his job back, however it is unclear if he has taken them up on this offer.

“Ayokunle has been offered further employment opportunities within XS and the offer still stands during his remaining time in the country, as his visa expires in November,” the company wrote.

The company additionally discussed their desire to learn from the mistake, now taking extra precautions to ensure this sort of racial discrimination does not happen again.

“We not only embrace multiculturalism, it is a core element of our brand, across our store locations as XS lives amongst a range of multicultural communities.”

Following the ordeal, Oluwana took to Instagram to thank people for their support.

Oluwalana, who is a journalism graduate, has since penned a story for Huff Post, in which he details his reasons for speaking up.

“Black people are tired of being treated differently for just being Black,” he explained in the story.

You can read his full story on Huff Post here.