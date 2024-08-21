Vigil To Be Held For 21 Y.O. Xiaoting Wang Who Was Found In A Sydney Unit Last Week

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged domestic violence.

A vigil will be held for 21-year-old Chinese university student Xiaoting Wang after her body was found in a Sydney unit last Monday.

On Monday, 12 August 2024, police were called to a courtyard of a building on Conder Street, Burwood, following reports of a concern for welfare. Authorities discovered the body of a 21-year-old man, who has since been identified as a university student from China.

Following the discovery, police further investigated a unit of the building and located the body of a woman, who has since been identified at Xiaoting Wang.

An Image of Xiaoting Wang which has been approved to be shared by her family. (Image source: NSW Police)

Commander of Burwood Police Area Command, Superintendent Christine McDonald shared that the incident has “greatly affected” the Burwood community and has urged everyone to support each other.

“There are many people in the Burwood and wider Sydney community who have been affected by the death of Xiaoting,” McDonald said.

“She, like many international students, came to this country for education and opportunity, and for her life to end like this is tragic.

The vigil for Wang will be held at the Burwood Pavillion at 5pm on Tuesday, 27 August 2024.

“I urge anyone affected by the deaths to attend a vigil, which is being held later this month, to support each other through this time,” McDonald added.

Per ABC News, Police are treating Wang’s death as a murder-suicide and have urged anyone with information to come forward. The 21-year-old man has yet to be formally identified.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or through the official website.

Image source: NSW Police with permission from Xiaoting Wang’s family.