These 15 Australian Cities Have The Rudest Kents To Customers & Just Fkn Guess Which City Is #1

Whenever a new report comes out that ranks all of Australia’s cities, every Aussie is certain that their city should come first. Despite the fact that we all know who will take out the number one spot.

But this time around, the ranking isn’t one that anyone should covet.

A report by BizCover has revealed which Aussie cities face the most challenging customers, and which annoying things customers across the country seem to do the most.

After analysing over 2000 responses from customers, workers, and business owners, BizCover uncovered the most toxic traits of customers across retail stores, bars, cafes, and restaurants across Australia’s largest 22 cities.

The list of customer crimes features some things you’d expect to see, like complaining about prices to staff who have absolutely no power and probably can’t afford it themselves, to lesser-known (but still off-putting) behaviours like demanding the attention of staff and then forgetting what to say.

So let’s dive in and see which city has the biggest pack of whingers, according to the data.

Top 10 Most Common Customer Service Violations

Based on responses from Aussie workers and residents, the most common behaviours from customers that would make your blood boil if you weren’t on the clock are as follows:

Complaining about prices. Splitting bills with large groups of people. Deciding they don’t want an item in a shop and leaving it somewhere random. Unnecessarily loud and rowdy behaviour. Bringing food or drink from outside. Unfolding/messing up folded clothes on display. Paying at the cashier while on the phone/texting. Refusing to start a tab. Joking that an item is free if it won’t scan. Line cutting.

Not gonna lie, if you’ve ever committed the sin of saying “Oh it has no tag? That means it’s free!” then not even Hell is an adequate punishment.

Other poor behaviours that didn’t quite make the list include inappropriate PDA in bars, extremely long coffee orders at cafes, and clicking fingers to get the attention of staff. That last one is plain rude and should have been snapped out during primary school TBH.

Each type of store was also given a list of the most common rude behaviours from customers.

Not only this but the survey then went to the effort of finding out which city Australians had experienced the worst customer etiquette in.

As an un-proud Sydneysider, I think we all know where this is going.

What cities have the worst customers in Australia?

Sydney. Brisbane. Geelong. Canberra. Adelaide. Ballarat. Perth. Newcastle. Melbourne. Wollongong. Gold Coast. Sunshine Coast. Hobart. Toowoomba. Cairns.

Other statistics were included that pointed out that Brisbane is the worst city in Australia when it comes to complaining about the price. Meanwhile, Geelong has the loudest and rowdiest pub patrons.

And what do ya know, Australia’s most expensive city is also the one filled with the most entitled and annoying customers. Nice one Sydney, keep up the terrible work.

I’d say I’m shocked, but I saw someone snap at a barista on my lunch break. It’s rough out there.

