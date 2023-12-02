A Local Council In NSW Is Being Roasted Like A Christmas Ham For The Most Half-Assed Lights Ever

The MidCoast council in New South Wales may have just won this year’s (unofficial) competition for the worst public Christmas light display.

Several residents piled on a Facebook post this week calling its decoration attempt “absolutely pathetic” and “an embarrassing effort”.

“For all the money, effort and advertising that is spent in tourism from people like myself and many other dedicated content creators, businesses and organisations in the region … there’s nothing that screams neglect and lack of interest more than an unthoughtful, rushed, ugly, non-christmassy, rope light installation,” the post began.

Credit: MidCoast Aerial Photography via Facebook.

“Is that really the best the creative minds at the council can come up with?” it asked.

“A bit of rope light dangling out of a tree?”

Adam Fitzroy, the owner of a local photography business and the post’s author, garnered 263 reactions and 142 comments for his efforts.

That’s small-town viral, baby!

“My kids could of climbed that tree and done a better job,” wrote one lady.

“Very well said!!! Bridge should be lit up also!!!” penned another.

Fitzroy also posted a photo of a similar tree in a previous year to show the decrease in quality.

“In previous years we had the tree next to Beach St. Seafoods with the hula hoops (to represent baubles) was WAY classier – what went wrong?” he queried.

Credit: MidCoast Aerial Photography via Facebook.

The post even prompted a response from the local council itself.

In a news release published on its website titled “Forster Christmas tree statement” (which is easily the funniest press release title I’ve seen in a long time), the council explained its decision.

“Installing Christmas lights on large trees such as this is a specialist operation that we do not have the budget to deliver,” it began.

“Our staff are not professional tree decorators.”

LOLLL.

“The cost of the lights, installation and removal on the Forster site are approximately $8,000 with Christmas lights across the region costing the Council $25,000.”

“Providing Christmas lighting is not a core service of Council, or something we have expert skills in,” it continued.

“Hence the decision to allow the community the opportunity to take ownership of the lighting going forward.

The council indicated it had approached a local trading group about organising the lights in future years.

The LGA is home to a population of just under 100,000 people, who I’d imagine would expect a better effort than the display they actually received.

It’s Christmas, go hard or go home.

Grinches get stitches!