This year’s World Happiness Report is finally here to gently remind us that as happy as we may feel, we’ll never be as glowingly positive as someone from a Scandinavian country. Close, but not close enough to feel as joyous as the Teletubby sun baby.

The World Happiness Report is released every year and is based on Gallup World Poll findings, which seek to “measure the attitudes and behaviours of the world’s residents” and how they change over time.

Although it’s impossible to truly measure happiness, there are a few ways of estimating how people around the world are feeling in their home country.

The report takes into consideration life expectancy, freedom of citizens, amount of corruption and GDP (gross domestic product) per capita.

Where did Australia land? In the 12th spot out of the 109 countries on the report. We’re just below Austria and New Zealand respectively, which makes sense because both places share similarities to us (Austria its name and New Zealand its everything) but have made considerable enhancements.

So who took the top spot this year? Let’s take a look at the top five happiest countries in the world.

1. Finland

If you thought Flounder from The Little Mermaid was happy all the time, imagine what a whole land of fins is like.

Finland has taken the top spot of the happiest country in the world for having a relatively low homelessness rate and a pretty content population.

Plus it looks fkn gorgeous all the time.

“Finlanders felt strongly that they were free to make their own choices, and showed minimal suspicion of government corruption,” read the report.

“Both of these factors are strong contributors to overall happiness.”

2. Denmark

The second happiest country in the world is Denmark, which probably comes as no surprise to anyone who has been there.

It’s played second fiddle to Finland for a few years now, which isn’t the worst place to be in a happiness contest.

3. Iceland

I’d be shocked if the residents of one of the world’s most naturally beautiful places weren’t extremely happy with their lives.

4. Israel

The fuck?

Would love to know who answered these questions about “corruption” and “peace” to see this “country” get so high on a happiness report.

If it included a single Palestinian person in its survey (or even anyone else from a marginalised racial group there) there is no way in hell Israel would be anywhere near the top. Absolutely cooked.

According to the report, Israel landed so high because its people showed the most “confidence” in its government. That tells you enough about who filled in the questionnaire.

5. Netherlands

Back to our regularly scheduled programming.

Apparently, all you need to increase the happiness points of citizens is to wrap an entire city around a gorgeous river.

We’re literally characters in a city-building sim game. What’s next, affinity points for parks within walking distance? (Yes please, more parks).

And that’s this year’s four happiest countries and Israel.