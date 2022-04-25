Good news if you hate interacting with people and using your lil leggies! A bougie Sydney suburb could be getting a drive-through Woolworths.

The supermarket giant has proposed a plan to turn a servo in Sydney’s Rose Bay into an online shopping surge, according to News.com.au.

The Woollarah Council is reviewing the proposal. The council will reportedly reveal whether it has greenlit the Woolies drive-through store in the next few weeks.

If the proposal goes ahead, you’ll be able to rock up to the drive-through and pick up online orders. Other grocery-delivering platforms such as Uber Eats and DoorDash could use the site to pick up online orders too.

Woolworths said in a statement via News.com.au the store would minimise the risk of COVID to customers as well as create a more efficient click-and-collect process.

“Customers using this service will only be parked for a matter of minutes while they wait for their order to be delivered to their car, as opposed to a typical shopping trip which can take upwards of 30 minutes,” a spokesperson said.

I gotta admit, I enjoy waltzing down the baked goods aisle and listening to French Bossanova playlists like my own Parisian fantasy. But I can see the appeal of this.

That said, not everyone in the community is keen on the drive-through expansion.

Peter Morelli owns the nearby Parisis Food Hall. He told the Wentworth Courier he was concerned the expansion would increase traffic and make the area “horrendous for surrounding residents”.

“I find the whole thing quite bizarre and it’s not good for small businesses because it could be detrimental to the village feel of our area,” he said.

In semi-related grocery news, ALDI has finally introduced baskets so you don’t have an impromptu gym sesh every time you shop.