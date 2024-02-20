Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci Quits, Making His Walk Outs This Week Two For Two

Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci — who became national news after making an absolute turkey of himself by storming out of a Four Corners interview earlier this week — is stepping down from his role after eight and a half years, Nine reports.

Banducci is reportedly set to retire in September this year, which was confirmed in a statement from Woolworths to the Australian Stock Exchange early this morning.

“It has been a privilege to be a member of the Woolies team and one I have never taken for granted,” Banducci said in a statement.

“We have a wonderfully talented and passionate team at Woolworths Group, as personified in Amanda Bardwell, and I look forward to working with Amanda and our team over the next few months as we set ourselves up for the next chapter.”

Mr Banducci has “has given notice of his intention to retire and, by agreement with the board, will leave in September 2024, Woolworths Group’s 100th year”, the ASX announcement said.

“Brad will retire after 13 years with Woolworths Group, and eight and a half years as Group CEO.”

The announcement comes just four days after his trainwreck interview with Four Corners.

ICYMI: The supermarket boss of eight years sat down with reporter Angus Grigg as part of a Four Corners investigation into the industry, in particular the aggressive price-gouging that has become the subject of an ACCC inquiry, along with Coles.

The program asked how supermarkets have been profiting from rising prices and spoke with a number of key players, including Banducci and Coles boss Leah Weckert.

During the interview, things quickly turned sour, prompting Banducci to walk out, which would be the first of two times he’d walk out this week.

See yaaaaaa! Goddamn, the man loves a walkout. (Credit: Four Corners)

“Rod Sims, the former head of the ACCC, says that we have one of the most concentrated supermarket [sectors] in the world, is he lying?” Griggs asked Banducci.

“It’s not true. [He’s] retired, by the way,” Banducci said.

The comment appeared to catch Grigg off guard.

“I don’t think you would impugn his integrity and his understanding of competition law. He retired 18 months ago,” Grigg said.

Seems rather ironic now, doesn’t it? (Credit: Four Corners)

Banducci then began to appear agitated and asked if his comments could be removed.

“Can we take that out? Is that ok?” he said.

“I shouldn’t have said that about Rod, about him being retired. I mean, he is retired, but I shouldn’t have said that. Are we going to leave that in there?”

Upon being told that his comments were “on the record” and would not be taken out, Banducci said, “I think I’m done guys.”

“I do this with good intent, and I don’t do this with bad intent,” he said as he walked away.

“Really, you’re walking out?” Grigg asked.

Banducci then went off to have a stern chat with the PR team, before finally returning to complete the interview a few minutes later.

Griggs would later describe the move as “pretty startling”.

“I think it shows you that, there you have the boss of the largest supermarket chain in the country really unwilling to face too many questions,” he said on ABC’s News Breakfast on Monday.

“It shows how little scrutiny they’ve had over the years and I think that’s a really big problem.”

Banducci’s replacement will be Woolworths Group CEO and managing director Amanda Bardwell, who will step into his role from September 1.