Shoplifting girlies beware, Woolworths has officially installed high-tech security cameras in its self-checkout machines to make sure you’re paying for all your avocados. At least the glory days were good while they lasted…

Over the weekend, a Reddit user on the r/Australia subreddit uploaded a pic of the camera notice to Woolies customers.

“Camera technology trial in process,” the note begins.

“We’re currently trialling new camera technology at our checkouts. The technology records you and the transaction detecting when items aren’t scanned correctly.”

UH OH. Woolies is onto us! To be fair, it was only a matter of time.

READ MORE Because Of The Borked Cost Of Living, Woolies Will Price Freeze Almost 200 Essential Products

Still, it brings a tear to my eye knowing I’ll never be able to scan through onions as a watermelon, carrots as portobello mushrooms or salt as saffron ever again (hypothetically).

“This trial is being conducted to test the accuracy of the checkout process and new stock loss prevention technology.

“For more information about how Woolworths manages personal information, our use of service providers, as well as details of how you can access your personal information or raise a concern, please visit woolworths.com.au/privacypolicy.”

You gotta love how Woolies chucked that URL on the end knowing full well nobody can be fucked reading its privacy policy.

People who want to save time by using the self-checkout do not have a spare 10 minutes to trawl through a privacy lawyer’s idea of soft-core erotica. It simply doesn’t compute.

Commenters on the post were quick to point out that Woolies’ self-checkout machines have been using this camera tech for a while.

Another commenter pointed out the harsh reality that we’re not trained cashiers. Give us a break!

We’re simply just regular people trying our best (or in some cases, not trying at all).

BRB, practising my best “oh my God I’m so sorry! I legitimately didn’t realise” line. An actor prepares (hypothetically).

At the end of the day, we still have the how-to-guide on safe shoplifting by the team at Semper Floreat. I’m not saying you should read it, I’m just letting you know it exists.