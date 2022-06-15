Woolies has introduced a price freeze until the end of the year because, in case you haven’t noticed, the cost of living is well and truly fucked. Would love not to have to take out a mortgage for a bloody head of lettuce.

There are 196 products in the low price freeze range, which includes both food and practical items like sandwich bags, nappies and bleach. I wouldn’t recommend combining those three things though.

Stuff like Woolies’ essentials pasta sauce, tea bags, eggs, tuna, pasta, flour, sugar and more will stay the same price for the whole of 2022 regardless of the impacts of inflation.

According to 9News, Woolies CEO Brad Banducci is set to announce the prize freeze to customers in an email on Thursday.

“The challenges we’ve worked through together in the last two plus years have been unparalleled – from droughts and fires to COVID (A thru O), floods and supply shortages and now inflation and the pressure on household budgets,” Banducci said in the email.

Alas, the list doesn’t include lettuce — which is costing some people up to $11.99.

The floods in NSW and Queensland have massively impacted agriculture, so get used to cabbage in your KFC burgers for a little while longer.

The Australian Bureau of Statistic’s most recent Consumer Price Index found food prices had increased by 4.3 per cent since the same period last year. Grocery food products like fruit and vegetables were some of the most affected by price hikes. Great!

It’s pretty fkn grim scenes out there when it comes to cost of living. But hey, at least politicians just scored a pay rise!

My fears about increased prices for frozen peas, my one true culinary love, are somewhat quelled by the price freeze though.

Between the lack of fresh fruit and veg, the potential threat of blackouts amid surging power prices and the fact I’ll never be able to buy a house, every day I feel more like a Victorian child. Blast a bit of hyperpop and send me on my way.

But at least I’ll still be able to make cheese and tuna toasties without spending a small fortune.