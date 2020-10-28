Woolies will be handing out glass containers next month as part of its latest collectible campaign. Let’s get one thing straight, glass containers absolutely – and I cannot express this enough – absolutely beat Ooshies.

From the 11th of November, customers will receive container credit by scanning their Everyday Rewards card for every $20 spent in store or online. And then once you’ve racked up enough credit points, you can redeem a glass container. You know the drill.

For example, customers can get their hands on a round 0.62 litre glass container for 20 credit points. For 40, you’ll cop a rectangular 2.2 litre glass container. That sounds… big.

You have to be an Everyday Rewards member to take part in the campaign, though. If you’re not one already, you can sign up here.

The seven-piece stackable set comes in a slew of sizes, and is made from tempered borosilicate glass. Translation: it’s good to go in the oven and broiler (without the lid), microwave, refrigerator, freezer, and dishwasher.

Plus, the lids have those very satisfying-to-hear lock mechanisms and silicone seals to ensure fresh food. It also has a steam vent for when you heat up leftovers in the office.

As an aside, collecting just seven containers is a lot more doable than how ever many Ooshies there are out there. I genuinely do not know.

Woolworths Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Hicks said the glass containers are supposed to help Aussies cut down on food waste during this year’s festive season.

“We’re committed to supporting those who are looking to make every meal count with storage solutions that will mean less food waste, but also help customers’ shops go further,” he said.

So instead of chucking out your Chrissy leftovers, keep ’em, or turn them into something new. You never know when the munchies might hit.

The earn and collect campaign runs from 11 November, 2020 to 2 February, 2021, so there’s plenty of time to collect.

A redeem only period will run from 3 February to 13 February, 2021, or while stocks last.

I don’t know if people love Ooshies more than they do glass containers, but if they do inspire the same sort of… fierce hunger, then expect these containers to fly off the (special) shelves.