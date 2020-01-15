A woman is suing American Airlines after an employee obtained her number and subsequently harassed her with an abundance of creepy messages.

Ashley Barno was waiting to board her flight to Chicago at San Diego International Airport, when the first message arrived: “Hey Ashley! How are you?”

Barno then politely responded, assuming that she knew the person and had merely lost their number.

But then things took a downright dangerous turn, as the sender began saying things like “Btw I must tell you that you are gorgeous!”, “Just saw you at the airport” and “You are looking very gorgeous in that [grey] top today.”

The employee later disclosed that his name was Ahmad and that he, too, was travelling on the flight to Chicago. Despite Barno telling him several times to leave her alone, Ahmad continued his barrage of messages on the flight, persisting that Barno should sit next to him.

Barno is now suing the airline with harassment charges. “Just knowing that he knew what I looked like, and that we were in an enclosed plane and that there’s no way out, like really, really scared me,” she told NBC7.

American Airlines also released a statement to the publication: “American Airlines takes the privacy and safety of our customers very seriously. While we can’t discuss details about this individual case, we investigated the allegations and took appropriate action.”

Check out more of the creepy conversation via screenshots provided to Washington Post by Barno’s attorney, Joseph Samo.