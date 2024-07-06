Police Launch Major Investigation After Woman’s Body Found Inside A Bin In Melbourne’s North

By

Lachlan Hodson

Published

Victoria Police’s Homicide Squad has launched a major investigation after the body of a woman was found inside a bin at a waste management facility in Epping.

While staff at the Cooper Street waste management facility were moving green waste on Wednesday (July 3), they discovered the body of a woman inside a bin, and contacted police.

READ MORE
Woman Died At Crime Scene After NSW Police Took 55 Minutes To Respond To Emergency Call

Homicide detectives are currently waiting for post-mortem test results to identify the woman. They have also traced where the bin is from to a home in Coolaroo.

The circumstances around the death are being treated as highly “suspicious” by Victoria Police.

“Investigators believe the woman was inside a bin that was picked up outside a property in Coolaroo on Tuesday 2 July and then conveyed to the Epping facility,” read a police statement.

“A significant CCTV canvas of the Coolaroo area is underway and police are keen to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage, particularly between Sunday 23 June and Tuesday 2 July.”

Anyone with dashcam/CCTV or any relevant information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Tags:

,

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Trending Now

House Of The Dragon Fans Shocked To See A Wang Front & Centre During Spicy Blow Job Scene

House Of The Dragon Fans Shocked To See A Wang Front & Centre During Spicy Blow Job Scene

Entertainment
Gwyneth Paltrow's Mystery Hamptons Bed Shitter & Dasher Has Apparently Been Revealed

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Mystery Hamptons Bed Shitter & Dasher Has Apparently Been Revealed

Entertainment
MasterChef Australia’s Andy Allen Declared Jock Zonfrillo Is His Food Hero In Teary Tribute

MasterChef Australia’s Andy Allen Declared Jock Zonfrillo Is His Food Hero In Teary Tribute

Entertainment
MasterChef Australia Had An Incredibly Touching Moment That Brought Poh To Tears On Wednesday's Ep

MasterChef Australia Had An Incredibly Touching Moment That Brought Poh To Tears On Wednesday’s Ep

Entertainment