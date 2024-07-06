Police Launch Major Investigation After Woman’s Body Found Inside A Bin In Melbourne’s North

Victoria Police’s Homicide Squad has launched a major investigation after the body of a woman was found inside a bin at a waste management facility in Epping.

While staff at the Cooper Street waste management facility were moving green waste on Wednesday (July 3), they discovered the body of a woman inside a bin, and contacted police.

Homicide detectives are currently waiting for post-mortem test results to identify the woman. They have also traced where the bin is from to a home in Coolaroo.

Police believe the woman was inside a bin that was picked up in Coolaroo on 2 July.



A significant CCTV canvas of the Coolaroo area is underway, and police are keen to speak to anyone who has CCTV or dash-cam, particularly between 23 June and 2 July.



— Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) July 6, 2024

The circumstances around the death are being treated as highly “suspicious” by Victoria Police.

“Investigators believe the woman was inside a bin that was picked up outside a property in Coolaroo on Tuesday 2 July and then conveyed to the Epping facility,” read a police statement.

“A significant CCTV canvas of the Coolaroo area is underway and police are keen to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage, particularly between Sunday 23 June and Tuesday 2 July.”

Anyone with dashcam/CCTV or any relevant information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.