Acting Lord Mayor Tania Brown, who spearheaded the project, believes the new crossing is an important step forward in advocating for inclusivity and standing against hate speech.

“People will come here and check in at our rainbow crossing, and that will go around the world,” she told The Illawarra Mercury. “It’s about sending the message that we’re an inclusive community, which is why I was appreciative the entire council supported it.”

“This is personal to a lot of people in the community. It is an important visible symbol and there are people in our community who are still very much affected by homophobia – the trolls will always be out there – so having a physical symbol to show that everyone is welcome is so important.”

A rainbow crossing on Cliff Road, Wollongong has been unveiled today. Wollongong council says the crossing promotes the city as a diverse and inclusive community. #WINNews6pm. pic.twitter.com/UlFtMmZ9zH — Emily Barton (@emilybarton1211) December 24, 2019

Rainbow crossings benefit everyone for a couple of reasons:

They are an important show of inclusivity and respect for all residents, no matter their gender identity or sexual preference. Rainbows are fucking cool and always fun to look at.

Huge win! Onya Tania.