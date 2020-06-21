Network

Model Winnie Harlow Apologises After Claims Of “Bulldozing” Woman At Open Bar Event

Model Winnie Harlow Apologises After Claims Of “Bulldozing” Woman At Open Bar Event

SIGN UP TO PEDESTRIAN DAILY

Model Winnie Harlow has responded after being called out for allegedly “bulldozing” a woman at a bar.

On Thursday, marketer and music industry insider Dimplez Ijeoma tweeted that she had “the wildest encounter” with Harlow at a listening party for Teyana Taylor’s new album in Los Angeles.

“Crazy how someone so pretty could be so ugly–as a human being,” she wrote, tagging the model in the tweet so she knew what’s up.

When Harlow replied, asking what she was talking about, Ijeoma said, “Oh you know … pushing me out the way as you bulldoze your way to the front of a drink line [and] having your manager call our mutual friend to ask me to take the tweet down. Typical mean girl BS.”

Harlow responded, “My love we were all tipsy. If I pass you to the bar it wasn’t on purpose, it was an open bar.” She added, “I apologise if I’ve made you feel [that] way. That definitely [was] not my intent.”

READ MORE
We Got An Astrologer’s 5 Tips On How To Protect Yourself During The Upcoming Mercury Retrograde

The model went on to deny having gotten her manager involved. “I’ve just woken up to this [message]. I didn’t have anyone do anything.”

We’ve all been known to get a lil over excited when it’s an open bar but I can’t say I’ve ever “bulldozed” someone for a free wine.

Cool your jets, lady.

Matty Galea is the Entertainment Editor at Pedestrian. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.

Trending Now

© 2020 Pedestrian Group Pty Ltd