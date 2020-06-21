Model Winnie Harlow Apologises After Claims Of “Bulldozing” Woman At Open Bar Event

Model Winnie Harlow has responded after being called out for allegedly “bulldozing” a woman at a bar.

On Thursday, marketer and music industry insider Dimplez Ijeoma tweeted that she had “the wildest encounter” with Harlow at a listening party for Teyana Taylor’s new album in Los Angeles.

“Crazy how someone so pretty could be so ugly–as a human being,” she wrote, tagging the model in the tweet so she knew what’s up.

Had the wildest encounter with @WinnieHarlow… crazy how someone so pretty could be so ugly–as a human being. God bless her. — Dimplez ???????? (@Dimplez) June 18, 2020

When Harlow replied, asking what she was talking about, Ijeoma said, “Oh you know … pushing me out the way as you bulldoze your way to the front of a drink line [and] having your manager call our mutual friend to ask me to take the tweet down. Typical mean girl BS.”

Oh you know… pushing me out the way as you bulldozed your way to the front of a drink line. Having your manager call our mutual friend to ask me to take the tweet down. Typical mean girl BS. Be blessed. — Dimplez ???????? (@Dimplez) June 18, 2020

Harlow responded, “My love we were all tipsy. If I pass you to the bar it wasn’t on purpose, it was an open bar.” She added, “I apologise if I’ve made you feel [that] way. That definitely [was] not my intent.”

The model went on to deny having gotten her manager involved. “I’ve just woken up to this [message]. I didn’t have anyone do anything.”

My love we were all tipsy, if I passsed you to the bar it wasn’t on purpose, it was an open bar. And I’ve just woken up to this I didn’t have anyone do anything. I apologize if I’ve made you feel a way that was definitely not my intent xx https://t.co/BxkL5hfLjA — ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) June 18, 2020