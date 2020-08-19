I know you need another iso-coping tip to read about as much as you need another fuckboy in your life right now – but hear me out. I’m only here because I found something that’s been helping me and I want to show you, so be nice. Ta.

Due to obvious reasons and not so obvious ones, my mental health is uckedfay right now. The former being le corona times which has left me, and most likely you confined to a very limited geographical realm. For me my days look like my bedroom, my car, my desk, my car, my living room, my bong, my bedroom. With no hope of switching it up for a good while. Sometimes I flirt with the plumbers who are renovating the office bathrooms just to break up my routine a bit. But if you live in Melbourne or if the weather is shit, or both (god forbid), I can’t even begin to imagine how yours is.

You know the 2020 deal, we are locked inside, so all there has really been to do is consume content, consume content and then resume consuming more content. I’m watching the news 24/7, I’ve listened to every podcast and put one on just to sleep too, read every article, watched every docu-series, I’m learning Spanish, I know all the lyrics to WAP off by heart. You know that scene in Batman Forever when Jim Carey is loading up his brain with endless knowledge, that is a pretty good picture of my last few months.

And even though it’s good to keep up to date with the haps on the craps, I need to stop learning for just a second and think, I think. Stare out the window and with little more in my brain than a sweet tumbleweed and maybe a touch of clarity about, I don’t know – something. But alas, look at the view from my bedroom window.

Sometimes a stray cat crosses the fence. That’s about it. Real Marrickville shit.

My friend put me onto Window Swap, and since I have felt wayyyy less confined to my iso-bubble. Window Swap is simple. It’s like that show Wife Swap but instead of swapping out your wife for a worse one in 2004, you swap your window for a better one in 2020. People from all over the world are live streaming their glorious windows. I had a window up from Mexico City for a few hours this morning. Their cat is stretching in the sun and it honestly makes me muy contenta.

I know I’m late to the party so if you have already heard about this sit down, be humble and let the others catch up. Or just be reminded that it exists.

You can also hear the audio in the background, which was particularly nice when I was looking out a window in the Bahamas, I could hear the waves and I felt like I was there. I’ve just switched to a window in the UK and I’ve been watching a squirrel squirrel around. Sometimes the streamers talk to you, sometimes they play music. Someone in Aregtina is playing me some sweet Jazz. I’ve never seen a penis on there if that’s what you are worried about.

Some windows are more boujee than others, but I’m just loving the different view, loving the content without having to learn about something unjust or sinister. I keep it on while I work.

It’s like having eyes all over the globe. Check out the window, the walls, the swea- the weather, the vibes etc. It reminds me the world is a big place and it’s still out there operating in all of it’s beauty despite the shit.

And much like Wife Swap, after experiencing different windows, in time I began to see the beauty in and appreciate my own window. *Nawwww*.

Anyway I hope this helps you chill out as much as it did me. You can check it out, or even submit your own window for swapping, here.