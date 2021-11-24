WIN: We’re Giving Away 3 Sweet Rides From 99 Bikes So You Can Cruise Into Yr Hot Vaxxed Summer

We know you’ve all been bloody good eggs this year. So thanks to our mates at 99 Bikes and Pedal, we’ve got not one, not two, but three of these badboys on offer.

Yes, you read correctly. Christmas could be coming early and this year Santa’s riding a sweet two-wheeler. Skrt skrrrrrrt.

The best part? You get your pick of the three designs, each worth $399 dollarydoos!

1. Pedal Messenger Gotham

A tough, stylish, around town option with low maintenance drivetrain makes the Pedal Messenger a perfect option for someone who can’t maintain a bike and isn’t interested in learning.

2. Pedal Uptown Cruiser Bike – Classic Green

Built with the casual rider in mind, the Pedal Uptown is ideal for shorter rides around town or down to the park. Swept back and slightly rising handlebars give a relaxed, upright riding position optimised for comfort and ease of handling.

3. Pedal Uptown Cruiser Bike – Classic Black

Built with the casual rider in mind, these are the same style of brakes used on road bikes, and offer smooth, reliable stopping power in any conditions. Shimano 7 speed twist shifting give a good range of gears to help tackle any hill.

The ‘not-so-fine-fine-print’: Ya gotta be 18 years or older to enter. No tricycle riders allowed.

Winners will be announced on the 14th of December, so just in time for the new year.

All you have to do is answer below how you’ll be spending your free from locky d summer in 25 words or less — and tell us which of the three bikes you’d prefer.

In the meantime, go and fantasise over your new ride over at the Instas of 99Bikes and Pedal.

Simples!

