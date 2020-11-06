Ah travel, how we miss thee. Before 2020 gave us a quick, firm kick to the nuts, we all loved running off for weekend getaways. Truthfully, we’re dreaming of days spent with our favourite humans, winery-hopping without a care in the world. And it looks like the good old days are making a comeback.

State borders are beginning to open (some more forcefully than others), the summer sun is shining high in the sky, and the refunded money from the Euro summer 2020 that never was is itching to shout you a trip interstate. We are ready.

But we want to know what you think! Let us pick your brains about all things travel, and hey, there might even be a $300 Westfield gift card in it for you (if you’re the lucky winner, obvs).

Because our wardrobes are another thing that’s taken a backseat this year, and what better way to shake off that activewear life than with a few hundred bucks to freshen everything up?

Frankly, it’s an exciting time to be Australian, and we won’t be taking a minute of our summertime freedom for granted.

