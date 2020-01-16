The family of Wilson Gavin have paid tribute to their son and brother in a heartbreaking statement shared on Thursday afternoon.

The 21-year-old, who was president of the University of Queensland Liberal National Club, died on Monday – a day after footage went viral of him and others protesting against a drag queen storytelling event at a Brisbane library.

In a statement released this afternoon, the Gavin family thanked everyone who had shared stories of who “Wilson Gavin really was.”

They acknowledged the hurt people felt after his actions.

“To anyone who is or was angry with Wilson – we know he regularly got the ‘how’ wrong and occasionally got the ‘what’ wrong. This made us angry with him too,” the Gavin’s statement read.

They also said that claims Gavin was “a deeply troubled young man” were not true, that those who spread those words “including so-called family members” never knew him.

The family sent their love to the LGBTIQA+ communities and Rainbow Families Queensland – “we love and support you.”

They also had a message for “young, politically motivated people of all persuasions”.

“We implore you to seek kind and wise mentors who will guide you, and not use you or wash their hands of you when you no longer serve their purposes.

“To those who are now regretting words said or typed in anger that may have contributed to another person’s suffering – we know and share your pain all too well.

“To the people impacted by our son’s decision to end his life in the way that he did – words cannot express our sorrow for you.”

The family thanked emergency services for their compassion, and remembered Gavin for the “many things he got right.”

“We respected the unwavering strength of his convictions and desire to make the world better.

“And we admired Wil’s drive to contribute, so often in ways not many knew about – like serving at a soup kitchen every Saturday or the year he spent teaching kids in Mongolia. He would regularly give the last note in his wallet to a homeless person on the street.

“Wil worked tirelessly for causes without personal gain, gratitude, or in some cases, loyalty.

“We remember him as a devoted and loving son and brother. We will love him, always and will be forever grateful he was part of our family.”

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you are in distress, please call Lifeline on 13 11 44 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.

You can also reach the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 or chat online.