NSW Police and detectives will be resuming the search for missing child William Tyrrell with a major investigative operation, after reports that new information has “come to light.”

William Tyrrell is the name and face that most Australians should know by now. The NSW boy went missing in 2014, while he was staying at his foster grandmother’s house, located at Benaroon Drive in Kendall, NSW.

He was age three at the time, and has been missing for seven years now. His disappearance is believed to be a result of human intervention.

“Today I am alerting the media that we will be doing some operational activity in the coming weeks, that will involve many hundreds of police officers involved in a number of locations,” Detective Chief Superintendent Darren Bennett said in a press conference.

“There is a large amount of work to be undertaken, we will be working specialist areas and people from outside the police force. We are very hopeful we can bring this matter to some sort of conclusion, and I thank you for your ongoing interest.”

Bennett also mentioned that it was incredibly likely that the search would be for “remains”.

“We are hoping to find out throughout this investigation. It’s highly likely that if we found something, it would be a body. We are looking for the remains of William Tyrrell, no doubt about that.”

The major new search will operate under Strike Force Rosann in Kendall, where Tyrrell first went missing.

“Further information has since come to light, as part of our ongoing review of the materials gathered by investigators since the moment William went missing seven years ago,” Strike Force Rosann Officer-in-Charge, Detective David Laidlaw, said back in September.

We do not yet know the specifics of this new information, and might not ever, but what we do know is that the new lead comes after detectives revisited Kendall in September.

It is also reported that a person of interest who was dismissed in the past will be investigated yet again.

Shortly after NSW Police confirmed the arrival of new information back in September, William’s foster family released a statement, saying that such claims are “unsubstantiated”.