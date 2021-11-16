NSW Police will next week ask the courts to make an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) against the foster parents of William Tyrrell.
The measure seeks to protect a a child who is thought to be linked to William Tyrrell’s disappearance, the Sydney Morning Herald has reported.
According to Legal Aid NSW, the aim of an Apprehended Violence Order is to “protect victims of domestic violence when they are fearful of future violence or threats to their safety.”
AVOs can be acquired by an individual, which is known as a ‘private application’. Alternatively, as seen in this instance, Police may file one on a citizen’s behalf. Legal Aid NSW also note that “An AVO is not a criminal charge.”
The police have not commented on this latest development. The matter will be heard in the courts next week. The foster parents remain unnamed at this stage.
Tyrrell was first declared missing in Kendall along the state’s North coast in 2014. He was aged 3 at the time. Despite an ongoing $1 million reward for information and over 600 persons of interest, the case remains unsolved.
Bennett yesterday added that “i
Police have confirmed they are resuming their search of William’s foster grandmother’s front yard where the boy was last seen playing with his sister.
Bennett said he and his team Strike Force Rosann are “very hopeful that we can bring this matter to some sort of conclusion”.
