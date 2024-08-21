Here’s Why Gen Z Have A Massive Crush On The Newly Opened Sydney Metro

An unexpected bombshell has entered the villa, The Sydney Metro.

Who would have thought that a rail network would capture the hearts and minds of Gen Z Sydneysiders? Probably not the Premier Chris Minns, but regardless we’re absolutely here for it.

The new Sydney Metro opened earlier this week and includes five new stations and fast driverless trains. The new train stations are chic and architectural, with calm mood lighting and captivating public art.

(New public art on display inside the Sydney Metro. Image: Pedestrian.TV)

(Relaxed mood lighting on the platform at the Sydney Metro. Image: Pedestrian.TV)

The escalator in the new Metro section of Sydney’s Central station boasts the longest escalator in the southern hemisphere, and the accents of green throughout the carriages are indeed very brat. The new Sydney Metro is public transport infrastructure that Charli XCX herself would be bumpin’ that when tapping on her Opal card.

When I rode the Sydney Metro for the first time I didn’t expect to have so many feelings for a station or a train. The moody lights inside Gadigal made me experience a deep sense of calm, not something I’d ever think to associate with getting public transport. The artwork on the wall when I descended into the new Waterloo station was mesmerising. I was compelled by the Sydney Metro’s sense of whimsy, so much so, that I rode it for five hours to see if it lasted. Now I’m faced to ask myself if I have a new new personality, I think I identify a gunzel?

It’s not just me who has been moved, both emotionally and physically, by the new Sydney Metro. With young people taking to TikTok saying, “the new Metro really be changing my life” and offering sweet words of adoration by declaring “I love you Sydney Metro”.

Videos of young people dancing inside new Sydney Metro stations with homemade signs and banners have gone viral with comment sections littered with praise like “SYDNEY METRO GEE UP CNTS.”

Sydney is known for having subpar public transport infrastructure. It feels like the second it rains in Sydney, trains are delayed or your train can just randomly decide to not stop at your station at a moment’s notice.

Gen Z have come to expect pubic transport that lets us down, so when we get something we can depend on it hits hard. The Sydney Metro is a beautiful promise that our city will get us to where we need to be, on time and with a sense of considered flair.

I never thought I’d be in a love with heavy rail, but this was before I rode the Sydney Metro.