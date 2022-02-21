Grab your tissues and get your micellar water ready, the reunion pictures from Australia’s first international tourist arrivals in fkn ages will melt both your mascara and your heart.

Australia’s international borders have *finally* reopened to fully-vaxxed travellers after almost two years.

Our borders first closed to tourists in March 2020. Remember when we were all baking sourdough and picking up watercolour painting???? Feels like a lifetime ago.

Since then, whole babies have been born and grown into the toddler stage. If that means nothing to you, then consider this: our borders haven’t been open since before Tom Holland and Zendaya were a confirmed couple. Wild, I know.

Of course, you can imagine there were some emotional scenes at airports across Australia today as family members reunited with their friends and loved ones.

Some of these pics are nothing short of sob-worthy so if you, like me, need a brain cleanse, please enjoy these wholesome moments below.

This hug!!!! Source: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

I’m not crying, you’re crying.

Source: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

This couple was reunited in Melbourne Airport today and omg, I can’t imagine what it’s like to finally see your boo again after two years!!!! I have a meltdown when I don’t see mine for a week.

The rose!!!! Source: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

A little girl called Charlotte Roempke reunited with her grandpa Bernie Edmonds at Sydney’s International Airport and I can’t stop thinking about how she’s probably grown up so much in the two years he hasn’t seen her.

Source: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Source: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Look at the pure emotion in this woman’s heart as she embraces her sister, I’m sobbing.

Lina and Adeline, I am so happy for you!!!! Source: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Here, have some more wholesome reunion pics while I collect myself.

Source: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images
Source: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images
Source: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Last but not least, my absolute favourite image:

Source: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

