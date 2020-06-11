More than a dozen white celebrities have pledged to speak out against the bullshit that people of colour face every day, and they’ve made a shareable compilation video to get their point across.

Stanley Tucci, Kesha, Aaron Paul, Ilana Glazer, and a raft of other Hollywood stars have teamed up for the I Take Responsibility project, an initiative which hopes “rally the white community, to provide education and encourage action”

The initial salvo features those celebrities promising not to let everyday prejudices pass uncontested.

“I will no longer allow an unchecked moment,” Tucci says. “I will no longer allow hateful, racist words, jokes, stereotypes, no matter how big or small, to be uttered in my presence.”

The video, shot in black and white and underscored by a sombre piano line, is reminiscent of that Imagine video, convened by Gal Gadot to inspire hope in the coronavirus pandemic through celebrity sing-alongs.

Unlike that video, I Take Responsibility is backed by the NAACP, a US civil rights advocacy organisation. It also encourages punters to donate to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor (the video does not include pledges from the celebrities to donate themselves, mind you).

And, unlike the calls of some notable public figures, I Take Responsibility does not call to defund US police departments.

Anyway, if you feel like watching Aaron Paul steeple his fingers while making the pledge, you can do so below: