From Bottlos To Movies, Here’s Everything That’s Open This King’s Birthday Long Weekend

This upcoming Monday (June 12), King Charles III will celebrate his 786th birthday, and we’ll all be getting a day off work because of it. Well, his actual birthday is sometime in November, but I’m pretty sure I got the age right.

So I bet you’re wondering, what the hell is open on the long weekend? Are the essential workers at Bunnings REALLY going to take an entire day off work when we may need their services? Can we pop into Dan Murphy’s for a bit of celebratory vino? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything open this King’s Birthday long weekend, and everything that isn’t.

Which grocery stores are open this long weekend?

Woolies:

Open: All stores in NSW, ACT, Vic, Qld, WA, NT and Tas are open.

Mostly open: Most SA stores are open, Millicent and Adelaide Metro are closed.

Coles:

Open: All stores in Qld, WA, Vic, ACT and Tas are open.

Reduced hours: Some stores in NSW will have reduced hours, please look up your local store for more details. Meanwhile, all stores in the NT will operate with reduced hours.

Mostly closed: SA is back at it again with the shut doors. Unfortunately for Adelaide shoppers, most SA Coles stores are closed.

Which big retailers are swinging open their big doors?

Kmart

Open: Qld and WA stores are all open this King’s Birthday long weekend.

Reduced hours (mostly): Stores in NSW, Vic, Tas and ACT will be operating on reduced trading hours. A small handful will be open as normal.

Mostly closed: Most SA and NT stores are closed.

Westfield

Open: Qld and WA stores are all open this King’s Birthday long weekend. There be no rest in the lands of the east and west.

Mostly open: Most NSW and ACT stores are open except Grafton, Inverell, Lismore, Toronto and Gunnedah.

Closed: SA is not playing when it comes to Westfield. All stores will be shut.

Reduced hours: All stores in Victoria will be open from 10-5.

Bunnings

Open: Qld and WA again, but are you really surprised at this point?

Reduced hours: All other states and territories will be open with reduced hours this King’s Birthday long weekend.

What else is open this weekend?

Liquorland:

Reduced hours: All stores in the ACT and Tas will operate with reduced hours.

Reduced hours (mostly): Almost all stores in NSW, NT, Vic and SA have reduced hours. Because nothing is straightforward, some stores in NSW and NT are operating normally and a tiny handful of SA and Vic stores are just straight-up closed.

Dan Murphy’s:

Reduced hours: All stores across the country will have slightly reduced hours.

BWS:

Reduced hours: All stores across the country will have slightly reduced hours.

Cinemas:

Open: Most cinemas across the country should be open but as always, check with your local.