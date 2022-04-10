A Sydney local probably needed a bucket and a mop when they spotted an absolutely horny ad for a plumber called “Mr Jet”. No, it wasn’t his porn name.

The local was driving through an unnamed Western Sydney suburb on Friday when they came across the ad. They then shared it on the r/funny subreddit.

The ad had all the important information needed on a piece of advertisement: a list of the services Mr Jet offered, his contact details and more.

But it also had a throwaway slogan that could quite possibly only exist in Australia or an ’80s porno.

“The wetter you get the faster I come,” it read.

Mr. Jet, sir, you knew exactly what you were doing here. And I had to applaud you on a cheeky job well done.

PEDESTRIAN.TV reached out to the plumber about the ad. But he declined to comment.

Folks on the Reddit post got quite wet from crying tears of laughter when they saw the plumber’s ad. Several offered their own take on the plumbing company’s cheeky slogan.

“The deeper it is, the longer I go,” said one user.

“All I’m missing is ‘Call now Sheila’”, added another.

Another joked that if he doesn’t come in an hour, the service is free. Babes, if I had a dollar…

The post was then shared on the r/Sydney subreddit. The fine folks there then revealed some other amazing marketing they’ve seen around the city.

READ MORE Just Gonna Say It: Tradies Are The Ultimate Source Of Wholesome Content On TikTok

One described a massage parlor ad that read, “just rubs, no tugs”. Another said they spotted a “caution: blind driver” sign on the back of a window blind company truck.

In semi-related news, a Queensland plumber was fired from his job in 2017 after he posted a client’s sex toy on Facebook. The tradie took a sneaky pic of his female client’s bathroom where a dildo was hanging off the wall by the suction cup on the bottom.