Hi, I’m your weather girl, and do I have news for you. Get ready all you lonely Aussies, and make sure you do NOT leave those umbrellas at home. Apparently, we’re all in for a wet one, so get ready to slide down your driveway in an inflatable tube, friends.

According to Sky News Weather, the wet whip of Mother Nature is gonna come lashing down on the states and territories from today to next week, with a predicted “month’s worth” of rain in just a few single days.

Yep, you read that correctly friends, your house will be doused and your pets will be wet from today to around next Thursday, with the worst outcomes expected for certain areas in Victoria, NSW and Tasmania.

Welcome back #LaNina! The next 10 days could see >20mm across around 75% of #Australia while close to half the country could see >50mm. The latest forecast animation from the ECMWF is picking around 100mm for southeast #Queensland and northern #NSW. @SkyWeatherAUS @SkyNewsAust pic.twitter.com/vPQYurE7EN — Thomas Saunders (@TomSaundersSNW) November 3, 2021

The forecast predicts that we’re in for eight straight days of splish pellets being lobbed at us from Heaven’s gates, with the chance for flash flooding and thunderstorms accompanying them.

“It will be steady, soaking rain,” a spokeswoman for Sky News Weather told News.com.au.

“This could lead to some places being under flood watch or minor flood warnings.”

According to predictions, most of Victoria and Tassie will be hit the worst, with 25mm of heavy rain expected alongside a couple of Zeus zaps coming down as well, starting from as early as Wednesday night.

It’s already reported that over 180,000 eastern Victorian homes have lost power, and that many more will soon follow.

As for folks in NSW, the worst is expected to hit sometime in the middle of next week, with western Sydney expected to be flogged with a ridiculous amount of sky tears on Wednesday.

All forecast models predict widespread rain across Australia during the next 10 days, with enough rain for flooding in several states. This is a classic footprint of #LaNina. pic.twitter.com/TvBECvX5B2 — Ben Domensino (@Ben_Domensino) November 3, 2021

As for the other states and territories, things aren’t looking so bad.

South Australia and Western Australia are forecast to be blessed with rays over the coming days, with a low chance of cloudiness.

Queensland is looking to be briefly sunny, with a very high chance of copping an aquatic flogging soon enough.

All five of you in Canberra can expect some rain to fall from tomorrow into next week, which probably inconveniences at least one of you, and those of us around the Northern Territory should prepare for some muggy days with looming clouds, with a decent chance of rain.

Hell, at least there aren’t any tornadoes this time around. Stay safe out there, folks!