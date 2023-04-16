Waverley College, a private school in Sydney which has clearly gotten too big for its hideous Clarks lace-ups, says it will invoice fellas if they turn up at the gates with illegal haircuts.

Death, taxes and private schools going gung-ho with their ludicrous uniform policies.

Per the Sydney Morning Herald, Waverley College announced last week that any lad sporting a mullet on the first day of term two will be charged $20 and sent to an on-site hairdresser.

“If your son arrives at the college at the commencement of term two with a haircut that is not in line with college policy, he will either be sent home on his first day or we will have a hairdresser on-site where he can receive a haircut at the cost of $20, charged to his school fees account,” deputy principal Gabby Smith told parents.